The ink was barely dry on Gov. Brad Little’s call for a special session of the Idaho Legislature this week than the governor and legislators were under attack from both lefties and the far-righties righties over his action.
Lefties, mostly in the Democratic Party, opposed the plan because it didn’t commit even more money to government.
Righties, acting like spoiled junior high schoolers and led by House harpies, complained that the governor didn’t go far enough in giving free rein to anarchists who want to tear down Idaho’s public institutions. (Idaho Press, 8/19).
Little, to his credit, stuck to his basic logic that a special session should deal only with those items that can’t wait until January. In the meantime, we got to witness the rightist antifas yelling and screaming, violence, pushing and shoving and property damage.
A declaration to end the COVID emergency passed the House, but with a clear warning from the attorney general’s office that it was unconstitutional and would be struck down. (Idaho Press, 8/25). Rightist scholar-fools see it otherwise, but then, they contest everything.
Then there were the House gallery and committee disruptions by out-of-control righties who demanded their way or nothing; an ignorance unseen in Idaho went unchecked until state police ended it with arrests. Such is Idaho politics today in the anarchist wing of the House, led by some misguided legislators, outside agitators like the Idaho Freedom Foundation and such malcontents as Ammon Bundy and Eric Parker.
These folks won’t quit until Little is gone and their darling, Janice McGeachin, is in the governor’s chair, and maybe not even then. Their anger seems unbounded.
They are emotionally wracked cry-babies who demand, demand, demand but can’t govern anything. We reap what we’ve sown.
If there’s any doubt as to whether the righties can lead the state to better times, the answer is a decided “no.” The zealots will try to make the January session one of continual discord and disruption. That is their intent. Little must surely be disappointed. He must look back with fondness at the “good ole days” with Gov. James Risch and Butch Otter.
In the House, a fractious minority of backcountry lawmakers will try to undermine Speaker Scott Bedke as well. People should look at KTVB’s reports this past week. The crowd was packed with disrespectful and angry people, led by Bundy and Rasputin IFF leader Wayne Hoffman who see themselves as modern Les Miserables rabble leading an imaginary “people” against elected representatives. History repeats itself if we let it do so. We reap what we have sown. (Idaho Press, 8/25)
They have taken over many GOP party positions and hidden their anarchism under the guise of party structure, but it is chaos that they seek. It is this group, not the true conservative Republicans, who are tearing down the state bit by bit.
If you want another Portland or Seattle, here it is. It is one thing to see this in places like Portland, Seattle and wherever, but quite another to see our own Capitol besieged by people so drunk with thirst for power that they will take such actions. As Pogo says, we have met the enemy and they are us.
McGeachin and company includes the 3 Percent of Idaho, a radical group which Facebook took down last week. Its nominal leader, Eric Hailey, Hailey, pointed a rifle at officers during the standoff with Ammon Bundy family in Nevada. How is that not a call to violence?
Bundy and McGeachin may seem like independents, but they operate under the guise and puppeteering control of shadowy, out-of-state and some Idaho oligarchs which want to turn Idaho into a rightist Iran-like state. They’ve hoodwinked some well-meaning legislators to their conspiratorial ways of thinking.
McGeachin, for example, posted a picture of herself not long after her election with some 3 Percent of Idaho members; those tin-pot militia soldiers of Idaho’s backcountry hamlets where conspiracy theories are rooted. Just like Parker and Bundy, with whom she often shares the right-wing forums.
As the week ended, it should be apparent that this rightist group has no good intent. They’re in it for the power, the media coverage, the wordship of the misled. That’s been true throughout human history and is true today. Charlatans are always among us. We reap what we’ve sown by giving them their platforms and electing them to office.
Stephen Hartgen of Twin Falls is a retired five-term Republican member of the Idaho House of Representatives, where he served as chairman of the Commerce & Human Resources Committee. Previously, he was editor and publisher of The Times-News (1982-2005). He is the author of the new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He can be reached at Stephen_Hartgen@hotmail.com.