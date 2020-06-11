"Paranoia strikes deep /Into your life it will creep/ It starts when you're always afraid /You step out of line, the man come and take you away" — “For What It’s Worth,” Buffalo Springfield
Americans have endured a tough time in 2020, and the end of June marks the halfway point. We had the contentious impeachment of President Donald Trump, which led to his exoneration along party lines. We had the coronavirus pandemic with multiple deaths, and the subsequent devastation of a once strong American economy. The recent murder of George Floyd in police custody has led to worldwide condemnation and made Floyd an international icon of racist injustice. President Trump’s handling of the virus pandemic and civil rights protests has not gone well. According to a recent CNN poll, just 38 percent of respondents said they approve of the "way Donald Trump is handling his job as president, while 57 percent disapprove.” Last month, his job approval rating sat at 45 percent.
President Trump dismissed the CNN poll as “fake.”
It hasn’t helped that prominent military generals, including James Mattis, have denounced President Trump for dividing — not uniting — the American people and threatening to use the military against citizens staging protests. The military serves the people and defends the Constitution against enemies, foreign and domestic. Only in a police state like China will the government use the military to suppress its citizens.
Midway in a dark year, CBS Sunday Morning had a startling segment called “The World Is Watching Us” with Ted Koppel talking to foreign cabinet officials, economists and a French writer-philosopher warning that America is losing ground as a major power. Koppel’s discussion with Chinese journalist, Liu Xin, was particularly unsettling. In a Masterpiece Theatre accent, she lectured Koppel about America’s “perceived hypocrisy” regarding democracy. Here is an excerpt:
"When you speak of the perceived hypocrisy, what do you mean?" Koppel asked.
Xin replied, "They talk about everybody having the right to be equal, that people should be free, all of these democratic values that the United States have been promoting around the world. And yet, when it comes to human rights, when it comes to protecting people's lives, protecting people's health, it seems that it is not No. 1 when it comes to protecting the lives of the American people."
Liu Xin has a point about racism, but regarding hypocrisy, she is also is the spokeswoman of a country that attacked China’s Muslim Uighurs and threatens to destroy democracy in Hong Kong. Adding to the surreal irony, Russian broadcaster Vladimir Pozner expressed regret about the U.S. losing its position of world leadership.
Regret? From an old American adversary? Just what is happening here, and why must President Trump be part of every discussion? (Liu Xin insisted Trump’s presidency was a gift to China.)
Trump supporters may argue that the media, with the exception of Fox News, is “fake news” and that CBS Sunday Morning is just another liberal network show out to attack President Trump. There might be some truth to that, but I hardly think Gen. Mattis is an unreliable commentator with a hidden liberal agenda.
Is America no longer the “bright shining city on the hill”? Maybe. No great nation, however powerful, lasts forever. We all know what happened to the Roman Empire. I do believe, however, that we all want the United States of America and the dream of the Founding Fathers, however flawed, to last a little longer.
There will be a presidential election in November. If President Trump loses, he could be indicted on 10 counts of attempting to obstruct justice, according to the Mueller report.
Possibly with these demonstrations in America and across the globe, we will see serious police reform.
As the year ends, scientists may find a therapeutic treatment and vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
The economy will slowly recover.
We have been down these treacherous roads before.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.