Thanks to the work of the Jan. 6 committee, it is now quite clear that the Republican Party conspired to overturn the vote of the people in the 2020 election. It is also clear that Republicans have been preparing to be more successful in subverting the popular vote in future elections. They not only have passed voting laws in many states that will have the effect of reducing the number of democratic votes cast, but, additionally, in states in which they control the legislature and have authority over redistricting, they have gerrymandered voting districts and also contrived to put Trump loyalists in positions of authority over the voting process, so that any allegations of voting fraud in the upcoming elections will be taken seriously and acted upon by Republican legislatures, whether or not there is any evidence to support those allegations.
There are many reasons that Republicans have been able to prepare to sabotage American democracy in future elections. One is the fact that states are entirely in charge of how elections are carried out. This could be remedied by federal legislation imposing rules for fair voting procedures, but Congress has not yet managed to pass such legislation.
Another problem is the inherent weakness of the archaic Electoral College (EC) system. It’s no small irony that the Electoral College process was designed to make possible just such a subversion of democracy. Some of the founders worried about the public’s susceptibility to being swayed by unscrupulous demagogues and, therefore, designed the EC system to correct the public’s mistakes, if necessary; as originally designed, a state’s electors had the power to override the popular vote if they felt that the people had been misled.
Moreover, as I’ve noted in several previous columns, the Electoral College creates an inequality in the weight of citizens’ votes. Voters in small-population states benefit from the existence of two electoral college votes representing their two senators. Hence, the vote of a Wyoming citizen carries more weight than the vote of a California citizen.
Another problem is that 48 states (Maine and Nebraska are the exceptions) have chosen to award all of their EC votes to the presidential and vice-presidential candidates that win a plurality in their states’ elections (winner-take-all), and that means that, as far as the Electoral College is concerned, millions of votes simply aren’t counted.
There are several partial solutions to these problems, short of simply eliminating the EC. One is to apportion the electoral college votes of a state in proportion to the overall state votes for the two main presidential candidates. I’ve done the calculations for such a proportional division of a state’s EC vote for the 2020 presidential elections. In Idaho, for example, Trump won the popular vote with, officially, 63.8 percent of the popular vote, while Biden had 33.1 percent of that vote. Hence, while with winner-take-all Trump received all four of Idaho’s votes, in a proportional division of the EC votes, Trump would get 2.55 electoral votes and Biden 1.32 votes (rounding to two decimal points.)
You may have noticed that those popular vote percentages do not add up to 100 percent, but to 96.9 percent and, consequently, the state’s total electoral college vote would be only 3.87, not 4. Presumably, that happens because some ballots were cast for other candidates, or some ballots failed to mark a preference for president, etc. The discrepancy could be avoided by recalculating the leading candidates’ percentages of the popular vote on the basis of the sum of their combined votes, rather than on the total ballots cast. I admit that I was too lazy to make those recalculations for all the states, with the result that the total of EC votes turns out as you will see below.
If one calculates the overall electoral votes for every state in the 2020 election using the proportional method, the results are quite interesting. It turns out that Biden receives a total of 277.66 votes and Trump receives 250.95 votes. Because the total electoral votes are 528.61 (instead of 538), a majority would be any vote over 264.31 (rather than over 269). Biden’s majority was therefore 13.35 votes.
In the actual Electoral College vote, with winner-take-all (except in Maine and Nebraska) the final vote was: Biden 306; Trump 232; Biden’s majority was 37 votes.
How should this proportional vote method be assessed? If the overall popular vote is taken as the gold standard, as I would recommend, then that provides a basis for comparison. Here are the results:
Biden won the Popular Vote with: 51.3 percent of the vote.
Biden won the standard EC vote with: 56.9 percent of the vote
Biden won my Proportional EC vote with: 52.6 percent of the vote
In other words, my proportional count much more closely approximates the popular vote in terms of Biden’s percentage of the totals. Obviously, that degree of approximation would vary in future elections.
The results would improve with the use of popular-vote-percentage calculations based upon the sum of the votes of the two major candidates in each state, as suggested above, and that would also make the final tally of EC votes very close to the assigned total for all the states. But, in any case, it’s reasonable to assume that the results of the proportional method would always be superior to winner-take-all results, simply because every voter’s vote would, in a concrete sense, be counted.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.