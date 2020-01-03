"Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.” ― Groucho Marx
Now the Democrats have impeached President Donald Trump. It is a two-count indictment of 1) Abuse of Power, and 2) Obstructing Congress. The first charge is so broad and subjective, as the actual impeachment does not list a specific crime committed, that any future president can now be impeached under this standard for merely doing his constitutional job. The second charge is, actually, an abuse of power on the part of Congress; specifically the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. The remedy for one branch of government colliding with another is to have the third branch, in this case the judiciary, adjudicate the problem.
One has to wonder at this point, exactly how we got here. To dislike or disagree with one party's elected president may be simply politics; but to put your own party on such a malevolent trajectory of destruction is not. To foment anger, revenge even, between the citizens is not productive nor healthy for our republic. To blame President Trump for a mentally ill man stabbing five people at a Hanukkah celebration in upstate New York, as the mayor of New York, Bill DeBlasio, just did is clearly irrational.
There is no need to go over the Mueller Report again; as one side sees the report's conclusion of “no collusion and no obstruction” as vindication and the other side just “feels” that Russia was involved with Trump. There is no need to go over the Ukrainian phone call again; as one side sees President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement, “I felt no pressure” as exonerating and the other side only sees “quid pro quo.” There is no need to go over the impeachment inquiry as held by Adam Schiff in the Intelligence Committee (boy, is that a misnomer) or the impeachment hearing as held by Jerry Nadler in the Judiciary Committee because one side saw the proceedings as biased and a flagrant violation of our rules of law and the other side saw them as Trump getting what he had coming.
But we could review why the need to impeach President Trump now and in such a hurry. Rep. Nadler told NBC's “Meet the Press” that it was a “matter of urgency” to deal with the president's pattern of behavior before the next election. On CNN's “State of the Union” Nadler said that Trump may try to “rig” the 2020 election. Rep. Adam Schiff told CBS's “Face the Nation” that “we simply can't wait for an election...”
President Trump was impeached by the House on Dec. 19. Those articles of impeachment have yet to be delivered to the Senate for a trial. By contrast, President Bill Clinton's impeachment papers were marched from the House of Representatives directly across the rotunda to the Senate the very same day. It would cursorily appear to an interested third-party citizen that the entire “matter of urgency” charade was really about extracting maximum anguish and disappointment to the president and the first family during a holiday normally known for its hopefulness and joy.
Undeniably, however, the real damage wrought has been to our republic and Constitution. A review of the Federalist Paper's No. 65 details the gravity of any impeachment consideration and the political dangers therein. No. 65 explains why the process of impeachment is divided between the House producing an indictment and the Senate conducting a trial. The objective was to neutralize chicanery by powerful political individuals. To at least 63 million Americans that's exactly what the House's impeachment looks like — deceit.
This entire shameful episode in American history poignantly demonstrates the tremendous damage to our society that can be caused by a person wielding a gavel and pounding a sounding block of hatred.
Besides, this is not how we resolve political differences in America. The disagreeing or out-of-power party puts forth superior ideas and solutions. They produce and promote a worthy candidate to champion those ideals. They present their platform to the citizenry. We vote.
God knows that my 83-year-old mother-in-law and I don't agree on anything in politics. She is a life long FDR Democrat who loved President Barack Obama. I detested his Socialistic policies and America “apology” tours in foreign countries. But not once, did I ever consider using force or coercion to end our disagreements. Unfortunately, in this era of Trump hating and rage at his supporters, I'm not so sure that she is so mutually conciliatory. She is so angry that I'm sure she would use Nancy Pelosi's gavel on the back of my bald head if she could.
But then, just like the Democrat's impeachment, that would be the wrong remedy.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.