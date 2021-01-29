Is impeachment a fool’s errand? For Democrats in Congress and for Idaho Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, and his supporters, it sure looks that way.
House Democrats in the nation’s Capitol have already impeached (that is, charged) the ex-president with “high crimes and misdemeanors.” That means the Senate has to try our ex.
Unless incriminating evidence we're unaware of appears before his Senate trial, he will be acquitted. Congressional Democrats will suffer political damage and Trump will walk.
It’s not that our ex didn’t try to overturn the 2020 election result. It’s that U.S. senators have a very consistent track record. They vote to acquit the president from their political party.
Meanwhile in Boise, Christensen has composed articles of impeachment against Gov. Brad Little for “abuse of power” and “violation of oath of office.” The ultra-conservative religious extremist representative is well within his rights to make the charges. He’ll also be lucky to get a committee hearing, let alone a floor vote or a conviction.
Christensen is incensed that the governor declared a state of emergency last March due to the coronavirus and has kept it in place. What Christensen can’t seem to grasp is the declaration was intelligent and responsible.
The pandemic is all an anti-God conspiracy, says Christensen. COVID, he has written, is a globalist plot “about ... control of the populace and to further enslave that populace.”
As Little said a week ago Friday, his declaration let Idaho get federal money to cover part of the expenses the state, counties and cities have to bear fighting the coronavirus epidemic. If Little hadn’t acted, Idaho taxpayers would be on the hook for the emergency spending. That could amount to hundreds of millions of dollars.
The worst part of this is if Christensen and others in the Legislature were to succeed in ending Little’s term, coronavirus vaccine distribution to citizens would be disrupted. The current use of Idaho National Guard members to serve the state in this emergency would be ended by irrational fears of a non-existent global conspiracy.
Public health mandates designed to keep Idahoans from getting sick, and to keep some from dying of infection by the virus, are the real problem, of course. Christensen and others don’t like the inconvenience the epidemic has caused.
Masks and gathering size restrictions are, without a doubt, a terrible burden. So is staying 6 feet or more apart from other people. So is not watching live sports, or music, or plays.
You want to know real hardship? Try not hugging your kids or grandkids for fear of infecting each other. Pretending the virus is a hoax is hard. That’s especially true when you’re talking with somebody who’s had it and is still trying, weeks or months on, to recover, whatever that turns out to be.
There’s not a rational one of us in Idaho who welcomes coronavirus restrictions. The only reason we tolerate them is the alternative — deadly illness and occasional deaths — is so much worse.
Our most recent ex-president understood, and feared, the public backlash against public health restrictions. He feared it so much that when he was told how severe the pandemic could be he didn’t let on. He kept the bad news to himself.
It wouldn’t be so bad, he said. It would get better soon, he added.
Last fall he admitted he had misled the public. “I didn’t want people to panic.” he said.
Now scientists know a prepared, effective response to the virus would have saved hundreds of thousands of Americans from premature deaths and millions more from terrible illness. We’ll recover, but the human cost has been, and continues to be, staggering.
Was Trump’s riot just about the election? Or was it really rage against a natural disaster, a virus that disrupted life in a way that was, for some, intolerable.
Who knows? What we do know is Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is the only U.S. senator to have ever voted against his party’s president in an impeachment trial. He only did it once, out of two votes.
The odds that 17 Republicans (the number needed for conviction) would vote that way in Washington this time are mighty low. Unless, as I said, there’s something we don’t yet know. That's not likely.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.