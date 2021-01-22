We still have a raging pandemic, stocks up but a fragile economy — over a million Americans asked for unemployment for the first time this month — and retail and service businesses suffering. Last spring’s Russian cyber-attack is just one critical national security issue.
With all that’s on his to-do list, should newly inaugurated President Joe Biden take on comprehensive immigration reform, too? The long-festering immigration issue is huge for Idaho’s economy but it’s also a human problem that must be solved.
Reform could remove labor supply uncertainty for agriculture. Farms and food processing plants here rely heavily on immigrant labor to operate. Much of that labor comes from Mexico and other parts of Latin America.
The four members of Idaho’s congressional delegation appear united in support for controlled entry permits for farm labor and for a “secure southern border.” They likely do not favor the immigration plan Biden sent to Congress late Wednesday.
Biden proposed an eight-year “path to citizenship” for immigrants in the U.S. without legal status. He suggested an expansion of refugee admissions and addressing root causes of migration from Central America, too. The “path” is a sticking point.
Under the plan, millions of qualifying individuals would be placed in a temporary status for five years. They could then be granted a green card if they pass a background check, are current on their taxes and pass other requirements. They could apply for citizenship three years later.
Biden's plan would also give green cards more quickly to young people who arrived in the U.S. as children, to agricultural workers and to immigrants living under temporary protective status. They would have to be employed, attending school or meet other requirements to qualify for the cards.
Republican leaders fear the “path” will give Democrats an advantage with Hispanic voters. That Hispanics vote as a bloc is a long-held myth. Jobs, education, abortion and other issues rank higher with Hispanics when voting than cultural association.
Idaho Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and many ag employers see immigration reform as revamping the H-2A visa program for temporary farm workers coming to the US. H-2A employers have to pay for inbound and outbound travel, and all housing and meals for these workers and more.
There is no limit on the number of H-2A visas. About 140,000 people work in the U.S. for, normally, two to 10 months at a time, with them. These migrants are approximately one-eighth of the U.S. farm work force.
Workers who arrive under H-2A visas also leave under them. That’s not always the case for other visas. A study found almost twice as many immigrants here without legal documents arrived legally but overstayed, rather than crossed a border illegally. That’s been a trend for seven years. More than half of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., by the way, are now from countries other than Mexico.
When you get your coronavirus vaccine, you can thank immigrants for it. The technology behind the first two successful vaccines in the U.S. comes from the work of Katalin Kariko, a Hungarian biochemist, and American Drew Weissman, working at the University of Pennsylvania.
Noubar Afeyan, a Lebanon-born Armenian immigrant to Boston, heard about the vaccine technology from researchers at Harvard and MIT. He is CEO and co-founder of Moderna, the company making the vaccine version that doesn’t require incredibly low storage temperatures.
Pfizer’s partner in making the first COVID-19 vaccine available here is BioNTech, founded and run by German biochemists Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Türeci. Both are from Turkish immigrant families.
The cultural and nationality-based immigration policies embraced by the administration just ended would have kept such brilliant and innovative minds from countries like the US. They’d have also kept Hamdi Ulukaya from our shores.
You have probably heard of Chobani yogurt. Hamdi, a Kurdish Muslim, employs over 1,000 people at his Chobani plant in Twin Falls.
It’s totally unacceptable to have over 10 million people in the U.S. without legal status. It’s also nuts to focus so hard on stopping people at our southern border that we lose sight of industrial-scale illegal drug smuggling. We need to apply technology to solve drug and human trafficking.
Jobs do draw migrants to our country. That’s reality, not rocket science.
Our immigration policy should be based on moral principles, not fear. We should not turn away some of the very entrepreneurs our country needs. If we treat migrants as humans, as all people deserve, we do what's right and also what’s smart.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.