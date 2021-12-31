A recent Zogby poll found that a plurality of Americans (46 percent) think that we may be headed toward civil war. Yes I know, Zogby is frequently dismissed by many left-leaning critics. Perhaps with some justification. But even if he's off on this by a fair bit, it's still disturbing news. And other polling seems to indicate that there's at least some truth to what he found.
So what's driving all of this? It's not overly difficult to discern: the equity movement, gun control, abortion, public safety, illegal immigration, the pandemic, voting rights and elections, economic disparity, winner takes all politics, rising extremism on both the left and the right, government overreach on a variety of issues — the list goes on.
Now for what it's worth, I do not think that we are headed for civil war. I maintain, as always, that our best days are ahead. I still have faith in our institutions (though some more than others). There's good evidence in very recent history which suggests that, a few obvious exceptions aside, you should too.
Are we perfect on this score? Far from it. But adequate for the task? In most cases, I think so.
But if I'm wrong, if our republic does fail and we do descend into civil war, the antecedent most directly responsible will be the failure of the media to adhere to impartiality in reporting the news. To call balls and strikes honestly.
In case anyone is still wondering where I'm coming from on this topic after all of these years, let me lay it out for you: The media in this country, as a whole, occupies whatever level of professional responsibility exists below godawful.
I could write about bias in the media every waking moment for the rest of my life and not cover a fraction of it. It's ubiquitous. And while it's true that media on both the left and the right hew, unapologetically, outside of their bubble, it's also true that about two-thirds of the media skews left. My friends on the right have better reason than my friends on the left to feel injured when it comes to getting a fair shake in the news.
Even when the media does attempt to play things down the middle, their propensity for exaggeration and fantastic levels of sensationalism frame issues in a false light. Just the other day I was explaining to my 5-year-old the fable of the boy who cried wolf. After we were done it occurred to me that it'll be a cautionary tale only as long as it takes for him to become a consumer of news.
But back to balls and strikes. Just yesterday I read an AP piece (lazily repeated almost verbatim in The Hill) “Florida mayor: Desantis has been MIA during omicron surge.” This piece describes, at great length, how the mayor of Orange County (Orlando), Jerry Demings, has taken issue with the manner in which Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has responded to the new COVID variant sweeping the world. Yet nowhere in this piece is it revealed that Jerry Demings is married to Rep. Val Demings who considered running on the Democratic ticket to oppose Gov. DeSantis in the next election (she has apparently decided to run against Marco Rubio for the U.S. Senate, instead).
There are several things wrong here. The first is that by omitting the relationship between Demings and his wife, a potential political opponent to Gov. DeSantis, the piece lacks the context necessary to evaluate what is essentially a lengthy, second-hand opinion piece — something I can almost guarantee the AP would have gotten right had the Demings been public figures on the right. The second is that the AP, supposedly the gold standard in news reporting, either didn't know or didn't care about this lack of context Lack of ethics or a lack of intelligence? Both? You decide.
A little over a month ago, six people attending a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, were killed when a man fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute (who was not being pursued) drove his car through the parade, swerving from side to side at high speed to inflict maximum carnage. The driver of the SUV, Darrell Brooks Jr., who has a lengthy criminal history, was being sought for attempting to use his vehicle to run over the mother of his child just weeks before. Long after the police had identified Brooks as the driver, outlets such as CNN continued to report this as “SUV plows through Christmas parade” — as if the SUV in question were a modern version of the 58 Plymouth in “Christine.”
If this had been someone like, say, Kyle Rittenhouse, I'll guarantee that he'd have not only been fully identified, but his picture would have been featured on the lead story each hour.
Nikole Hannah-Jones, of 1619 Project fame, is a former New York Times journalist who is now a faculty member at Howard University. Jones is to journalism what the Kardashians are to entertainment, i.e., famous mostly for the disconnect between her fame and the merits of her actual accomplishments. Jones — who believes, among other things, that journalists are “too neutral” — is, Pulitzer or no, a piece of work. In a recent interview with Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press,” Jones stated, in an astounding assertion that Todd allowed to go unchallenged, that she's not, despite being a department chair, a “professional educator.” This to support her assertion, suicidal, yet currently fashionable on the left, that parents should not be telling schools what to teach their children.
She's not a professional historian either, but that didn't slow her down a bit on the 1619 Project.
Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist. writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog: “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.