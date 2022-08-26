Todd Thomas NEW

Isn’t the English language amazing and stupefying all at the same time? Multiple words pronounced the same yet own different meanings. The three words of this column title are either an object of adoration, laziness or a quiet peaceful meadow. The English language is widely regarded as one of the most difficult to master due to its unpredictable spelling. Context is the key, both when spoken and written.

I love words. I daydream about them. You could say I am a logomaniac. If linguistics had been a marketable major I might have chosen it instead of physical therapy. Quizzing friends and coworkers is one of my hobbies. My boss, Leo, still grins when I use the word “odoriferous” to describe food or an infected skin lesion!