Isn’t the English language amazing and stupefying all at the same time? Multiple words pronounced the same yet own different meanings. The three words of this column title are either an object of adoration, laziness or a quiet peaceful meadow. The English language is widely regarded as one of the most difficult to master due to its unpredictable spelling. Context is the key, both when spoken and written.
I love words. I daydream about them. You could say I am a logomaniac. If linguistics had been a marketable major I might have chosen it instead of physical therapy. Quizzing friends and coworkers is one of my hobbies. My boss, Leo, still grins when I use the word “odoriferous” to describe food or an infected skin lesion!
In an effort to be more solicitous and focused when I am in various meetings, I have this little game I like to play. I pick a word and write it on a post-it note. I may share it with others seated by me or often just keep it to myself. The goal is to see how long it takes for me to inject that word in a sentence as part of the debate or conversation. For example, the word “apocryphal” — meaning “of dubious origin” — was one of my recent choices. I was successful on multiple occasions in its appropriate use. You might say I can become inebriated with the exuberance of my own verbosity!
One might surmise that playing this game during a meeting would be distracting or unprofessional, but to the contrary. Speaking only of myself, it helps me concentrate and not obfuscate the issues as we “unpack” each agenda item. Meetings can be long; full of opines and pontifications. My opinion on this subject may not be ubiquitous but I feel a little jocularity now and then doesn’t detract from the purpose.
I still own and use as a reference a darling vocabulary builder text written by a Preston native by the moniker of Mark Hart. The Merriam-Webster dictionary app on my phone is tapped daily to not just test or entertain myself but express myself as well. One of my most memorable Christmas gifts is the large dictionary I received during my ninth-grade school year. Believe it or not, I listed that item specifically as a “want” in my letter to Santa that year.
When I read a book, I keep a stack of 3 x 5 index cards handy to jot down new words or quotes. At times, you might spy with your little eye, post-it notes on the bathroom mirror, kitchen cabinet door or even the dash of my truck, listing vocabulary words for memorization. Alacrity in speech and writing is one of my life goals. In an effort to avoid being loquacious, why would I use a series of bombastic and hyperbolic words when an equally eloquent singular word will suffice? Because I find it fun! However, one certainly does not want to appear turgid and pompous.
When I began writing these weekly editorials/columns, I would email them to both my brothers. One a lawyer and former English major and the other one a retired school teacher and tax professional. Thus, I was giving them ample fodder to be the “big brothers” and critique my work. The lawyer brother would give suggestions on grammar or context and question my reasoning as if I was on the stand at trial. The oldest, wisest brother would encourage me to not use so many “big words.” He thought people would lose interest and stop reading. I postulate that he was speaking of himself. LOL. Maybe what he was trying to say was, “All ouch and no yay, hard to make the reader stay”? I won't be sharing this one with them until after it is printed!
All this being said, I have had a splendid and cathartic time composing this column. Just to be clear, I am intending to be sesquipedalian with this column; tongue in cheek. I hope reading it gives you as much pleasure in wordsmithing as it does me.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.