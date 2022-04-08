The New York Times seems disinclined to pay much attention to Idaho’s legislative activity, but it did recently report on two events: the passage of Senate bills 1309 and 1358 by the Legislature, and the subsequent signing of those bills by Gov. brad Little. Those were events that interested the Times because they represented the first attempt by another state to replicate the devious Texas tactic of giving the public the task of enforcement of a law. Gov. Little expressed serious reservations about the legislation — for which he deserves credit — but he signed it anyway, an act of cowardice no doubt caused by the fact that this is an election year.
The Idaho laws adopt the Texas statute’s “heartbeat rule” for the period when abortions are permissible (roughly 6 weeks), but, unlike the Texas law, they limit the right to bring civil action against medical professionals to the extended family of the mother and father of the aborted fetus. Many reporters have taken note of the fact that the Idaho law explicitly makes a rapist ineligible to sue — though only if the woman has reported the rape to authorities — but allows any of the rapist’s relatives to do so.
There are also criminal punishments in the Idaho bill for medical professionals involved in performing an abortion. Those individuals would be guilty of “criminal abortion. … Punishable by a sentence of imprisonment of no less than two years and no more than five years in prison.” Moreover, their professional licenses would be “suspended … for a minimum of six months upon a first offense and … permanently revoked upon a subsequent offense.”
What particularly interests me about this law (at least in this column) are the ways in which it is typical of anti-abortion legislation. It seeks to reduce the occurrence of abortions within the state by dramatically reducing the period during pregnancy when abortion is legal, and making abortion clinics scarce by threatening medical professionals with substantial penalties for participating in abortions after that period.
As a general rule, laws designed to combat crime do so by threatening punishment for all those who are responsible for a crime’s commission. Idaho’s law, however, like most (but not all) anti-abortion laws, fails to call for the punishment of one clearly responsible party: the woman who seeks and obtains an abortion.
Admittedly, since 1973, there is an obvious reason for legislative restraint in making abortion-seekers guilty: Roe v Wade and subsequent U.S. Supreme Court decisions declared women to have a constitutional right to have abortions prior to the point at which the fetus can survive outside the womb. So any law that mandated punishment of a pregnant woman under those conditions would obviously be unconstitutional.
But there’s more to it than that. Long before Roe, in the early years of the last century, when doctors were campaigning to gain complete control of health treatment and succeeded in having abortion criminalized, pregnant women were rarely targeted by anti-abortion laws. Perhaps that’s because lawmakers came to realize that juries wouldn’t convict women who had succeeded in aborting their fetuses. In any case, lawmakers generally focused upon punishing the abortionists, not the women who sought them out.
Why has the public not accepted punishing women for having abortions? Because, in those early years, such women were regarded, both by the public and the anti-abortion movement, as victims: They had succumbed to their sexual urges under pressure; they had been preyed upon by unscrupulous men who seduced and abandoned them or, when they became pregnant, forced them to have abortions.
Then as the century advanced, this notion of victimhood morphed into the view that it was women’s ignorance and general helplessness that excused them. The pro-life movement told us that women needed assistance, not censure, for they were ignorant of what a fetus really was, of its personhood and humanity; they were ignorant of the alternatives to abortion, such as adoption, and of the dire psychological effects that abortion would have upon them. They needed help and compassion and counseling, not jail time. This view has persisted. When presidential candidate Donald Trump said, in 2016, that women who abort a fetus should be punished, the negative backlash was massive and his campaign had to immediately issue a retraction.
Let me be clear: I am not saying that women have not experienced substantial suffering, humiliation, disgrace and sometimes death when undergoing abortions, nor that women have always avoided prosecution — in 2015, Purvi Patel was convicted of having an abortion and sentenced to 20 years in prison for feticide (though the sentence was eventually overturned on appeal). And I don’t doubt that a large segment of the public believes that women simply have a right to have abortions. Still, the public attitudes mentioned above — as condescending and demeaning to women as they are — have at least prevented a great deal of harm.
But the immediate future doesn’t look good. Society’s attitudes toward women are changing. It is less and less likely that a woman seeking an abortion will be seen by the public as a victim, or helpless, or ignorant of her options, or incapable of calmly and thoughtfully reviewing her situation and making a rational decision about aborting her fetus.
And methods of abortion are changing. Currently, over half of abortions are performed simply using two drugs, and women can often acquire those drugs and perform an abortion without any assistance from medical professionals. Who, except the women themselves, will be the targets of punishment in new laws?
More importantly, we are now in a period of political extremism, and anti-abortion fanatics include many for whom women who have abortions are guilty of murder and fully deserve whatever punishment they might receive. These are people for whom the new Idaho law does not go far enough. They are people like Idaho Reps. Heather Scott and Ronald Nate, who, this year, introduced a bill in the House (Bill 460) that simply made abortion illegal and commanded the state to ignore any federal law or court judgment that said otherwise. Perhaps we should be relieved that only the Texas-clone bill passed.
Leonard Hitchcock of Pocatello is an alumnus of the University of Iowa and did graduate work at Claremont Graduate University and the University of California, San Diego. He taught philosophy in California and Arizona for 15 years. In 1985, after earning a library degree, he was hired by Idaho State University. He retired from ISU’s Oboler Library in 2006.