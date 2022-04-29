The 2020 election is the reason that I decided to start writing. Following the election, there was a great deal of distrust in our system and it wasn’t because Donald Trump levied complaints about losing. Donald Trump levied complaints about losing because thousands of engaged citizens implored authorities to act on what they saw on the night of Nov. 3, 2020. We knew it was coming before it happened because we protested the universal mass mail balloting they implemented as a COVID response measure. What unfolded in the ensuing weeks to months were attempts to unpack the electoral grift. It was time-sensitive and chaotic.
They say hindsight is 20/20, but I would propose that 2020 is hindsight. People generally only protest when an election is an aberration. Since the outcomes of 2020 in Idaho fall within the realm of possibilities, the calls from the public have been much quieter than in several states where the results fell outside of norms. It is because of this that many Idaho politicians have taken the position of “show me the malfeasance” before being willing to act. This is the wrong end of the equation from which to operate.
A few weeks ago, a measure to ban ballot drop boxes in Idaho narrowly passed the Idaho House of Representatives. It was shot down in committee in the Idaho Senate by retiring State Sen. Patti Anne Lodge of Caldwell. This matters because the ballot drop boxes were a key means used to exploit the elections outside of Idaho, according to the organizations investigating the issue. National election integrity organization True The Vote has led a behind-the-scenes investigation of the 2020 election and their work will be featured in a documentary to be released next month.
True The Vote worked from a hypothesis that the ballot drop boxes were key in hijacking elections, and then they started using law enforcement methods like cellphone ping data to test their theory in contentious markets. This led to the identification of several thousand users’ cellphones that pinged tens to hundreds of times at ballot drop boxes and then back to NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), according to True The Vote.
As a part of the consent decree entered into by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Fair Fight Action, these ballot drop boxes were permitted to be placed around the state of Georgia, and they were funded with money from Mark Zuckerberg's CTCL (Center for Tech and Civic Life). They landed predominantly in Democrat markets where counties accepted private grants to administer elections along parameters outlined by CTCL. True The Vote says it used the cellphone ping data to line up time stamps with surveillance footage and the rest is history.
True The Vote says that we now have verifiable proof of thousands of ballot mules moving hundreds of thousands of ballots to these drop boxes in contested markets around the country, and the public will have a chance to see for themselves next month. While the cellphone data was first provided to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in March of 2021, it would take millions of private dollars and man hours to comb over surveillance video to corroborate the cellphone data. It should be noted that True The Vote has also identified a ballot trafficking whistleblower who is working with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office at this time.
As a response to Sen. Patti Anne Lodge’s decision to reject the drop box ban in Idaho, I reached out to her. I reminded Sen. Lodge that though we didn’t have public protests demanding election investigations in Idaho, we did experience the same outside funding that brought with it all manner of potential malfeasance and distrust. CTCL spent seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars in 21 Idaho counties. In response, Sen. Lodge requested to see the results of my investigation in Idaho showing any malfeasance and chalked my concerns up to disinformation. She stated that my accusations of open loopholes were a direct affront to Idaho’s county clerks who work tirelessly to administer our elections. Sen. Lodge is obfuscating. Loopholes in the process aren’t the fault of county clerks but of the legislature.
Idaho was handed a gift to see how loopholes were exploited around the country to drastically alter our way of life. Is there any doubt that had Donald Trump been declared the winner of the 2020 election that there would never have been vaccine mandates and the resulting Great Resignation? That our energy prices wouldn’t skyrocket because of the economic engineering of the climate priests? That Vladimir Putin wouldn’t have seen his window to mess around and find out in Ukraine? That we’d have walked away and handed tens of billions in weapons to the Taliban in Afghanistan? That our border wouldn’t be as porous as swiss cheese?
There is a saying about not looking a gift horse in the mouth, and it would be prudent that we heed its warnings. Despite objections from those who’d seek to undermine public trust and electoral integrity, there is broad public support for buttoning up our elections in whatever manner we can before they become a problem. Polls consistently show that election integrity is a top concern of all voters.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past eight years. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital media from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science degree in information systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed paleoconservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.