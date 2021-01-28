Idaho’s Steve Eaton is a performer and songwriter of popular songs. He is known for his guitar rhythms, his vibrant piano playing covering everything from jazz to boogie-woogie, and his clear tenor, somewhere between a crooner and a soul singer. Now in his 70s, Steve Eaton’s voice has matured and grown stronger over the years.
Though some may label Eaton’s music “easy listening,” there is always an undercurrent of blues, and that is reflected in his new album, “Lucky Me.” Recorded and independently released, the album has 12 new songs written over the past 11 years. This album could serve as an excellent demo for established popular singers like Michael Bublé. The album features some creative musicians including his gifted guitarist son, Marcus Eaton; bassist, Leland Sklar; Jon Gilutin (Hammond B-3); and guitarists Jon Klein and Rob Harding.
Regarding just what kind of a songwriter he is, Eaton had this answer: “That is a frequent question. It’s one that I myself have a hard time figuring it out. Here’s my final answer, at least until someone asks me again. My love for music transcends all musical labels. Generally speaking, I’m simply a pop writer. But I’m inspired by bluegrass, rock, folk, jazz, country, R&B and blues. So the closest definition of me is I’m a hybrid of all the above. My true love is blues. Pretty weird considering my parents were opera singers. When I lived in LA, all the record executives told me I was a country writer and should move to Nashville. When I moved to Nashville, I was told to move to LA. ‘Lucky Me’ is a record of many styles.”
The first tune is the title song, “Lucky Me,” beginning with a blues riff by Marcus Eaton. For me, this is one of the best songs on the album, upbeat with a jazz-bottleneck blues feel. This is followed with a finger-picked folk ballad, co-written with Donnie Demers, “Always Have, Always Will” with added strings. The well-named “Heartaches Make the Jukebox Play,” co-written with Dale Keys, has a fast tempo with a touch of blues that made me think of Ray Charles. An unexpected gem is a cautionary tale called “Watch Yourself,” with a fine lead guitar by Marcus Eaton and some bursts of Spanish spoken by Steve Eaton’s son, Chris Eaton. He sounds like a man in a pool hall warning the singer-narrator that a certain woman may be a dangerous femme fatale, an ambient touch.
Of special interest is the song, “Fly,” coauthored with Phil Garonzik. Beginning with a simple piano and bass, the song is enhanced by a lush string arrangement provided by Meghan Cassidy on violin/viola/cello, Stephanie Leavell on string harp and Greg Bishop on flute. Eaton’s voice delivers the emotional meaning of “Fly,” and the strings enhance the feeling like the orchestra in Neil Young’s “A Man Needs a Maid." A duet of Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett could make this song a hit. “What Now?” co-written with Patricia Daley, displays Steve Eaton’s mournful blues harp playing. Steve Eaton’s personal favorite is “Raking Leaves in the Wind,” an unabashedly romantic ballad, the leaves being dreams carried away. The song features Steve Eaton’s fine piano work and another blues harmonica solo. Once again, Eaton’s vocal is rich and plaintive.
There are many fine songs on this well-crafted album, including “I Had to Learn the Blues” with another articulate solo by Marcus Eaton, and a slow tempo jazz ballad, “Why Don’t You Treat Me Right?” that is commercial without being generic lounge music. The album has something for everybody, ending with “The Bridge,” a plea for tolerance and reconciliation, a theme that is timely with so much discord in the nation.
This album deserves a big audience. For information or copies, contact steveeatonmusic@gmail.com or visit www.steveeatonmusic.com.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with an Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”