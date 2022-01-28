There is a lot happening in our country to cause great concern. President Joe Biden’s government-imposed vaccine mandates, his flawed border policies, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, his poor handling of the pandemic, and soaring Bidenflation only scratch the surface of the dysfunction within the presidency.
But we’re lucky here in Idaho. Idaho really is leading the way, showing D.C. and other states how to push back on government overreach, prudently manage government, foster economic growth, cut red tape, support parents and uphold freedom.
Idaho’s economy is stronger than ever before.
We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.
Our budget is balanced, and we have robust reserves.
We are standing up against Biden’s government overreach — and our pushback is working.
We are coming up with solutions to the border crisis because Biden won’t.
While D.C. is digging the country into a $29 trillion hole, Idaho has a record surplus for the second year in a row. Our budget surplus has never been higher — $1.9 billion and counting, which accounts for more than 40-percent of our General Fund!
While D.C. continues to crank out onerous new regulations, Idaho continues to widen our lead as the least regulated state in the nation.
And while D.C. seeks to raise taxes on all citizens as inflation surges, Idaho has put more money back into the people’s pockets through historic tax relief.
Some say we shouldn’t cut taxes — that we have to choose between cutting taxes and meeting important needs within our state.
This is false.
My Leading Idaho plan shows we can spend less than we bring in, offer tax relief and fund the top priorities — education and infrastructure.
Idaho is setting the example not just for the federal government but all other states on how to keep things headed in the right direction.
Together, we will stay on this path of prosperity!
This column was written by Idaho Gov. Brad Little.