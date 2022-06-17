Call me old-fashioned if you want because… well, because I’m old, but when it comes to basketball today, I just hate the 3-point shot. What is it about sports fans that they are so obsessed with offensive plays that 1) cover great distance and 2) score points by the bushel?
Football is nearly completely dominated by the passing game today. From the NFL, AFL, CFL, XFL and LFL (Lingerie Football League) on down through Pee-Wee Flag Football, games have degenerated into nothing more than a quarterback heaving the ball downfield every play.
Quarterbacks routinely yell a string of exotic sounding signals like “Green right X, shift to viper right, 382 X Stick Looky!” at the line to confuse the defense while the defense knows darn well that the QB is most likely going to drop back and pass the ball just like he did the previous ten plays.
There are exceptions, of course, but passing the football all over the field, not grinding out yards on the ground, is apparently what fans want to see and what excites them the most.
The same mentality has taken possession of baseball players. It seems that everyone is swinging for the fences today. In the just completed NCAA baseball regional tournaments, balls were flying out of the park like crazy. Home runs have become so routine that fans hardly react to lowly singles anymore.
But my main beef is basketball’s 3-point shot, which I feel is killing the sport. Take NBA games, for instance. My brain goes numb after five minutes of watching a bunch of men running or, rather, jogging back and forth, jacking up 3’s as soon as they cross halfcourt.
Sure, you’ve got the occasional drive to the hoop, which results in two guys crashing into each other and both falling to the floor. But that action is more suitable for roller derby than basketball.
Last week, the Idaho High School Activities Association approved the addition of a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball games starting next season. I feel that this, combined with the growing emphasis on the 3-point shot, is detrimental to the sport.
One reason Idaho coaches give for applauding the shot clock approval is that the pros and college teams already use it. I guess they are implying that whatever is good for highly skilled professional players and cream-of-the-crop college players is good for Idaho kids at a 1A D2 classification school with an enrollment of 45 students. The logic of that analogy escapes me.
It’s reasonable that basketball coaches of perennial powerhouses at higher classification Idaho schools would favor a shot clock because their schools have large enrollments and strong programs.
But look at these Idaho high school girls scores from last season: 90-27, 80-14, 86-17, 70-18, 68-8, 81-28, 51-15. That’s with no shot clock!
Now, which of the coaches involved in the above list of blowouts do you think are in favor of implementing a shot clock and which are opposed? And what do you imagine the scores of those matchups will look like next season played with a shot clock? Good luck to those folks running the scoreboard — hope they can keep up.
Some coaches in favor of a high school shot clock state that it will result in more fun and exciting basketball for the players. Well, perhaps for the players on the team above scoring 86 points, but not so much fun for the kids scoring 17.
The No. 1 complaint regarding the lack of a shot clock appears to be that coaches with “fast up-tempo” teams get frustrated when their opponents hold the ball on offense to give their teams a chance. The lone notable example of this occurred at the Idaho state tourney clear back in 2001. I never saw it happen once as a coach or a fan.
Odds are that a high school shot clock will result in more turnovers. That’s because “fast up-tempo” teams tend to use full court defensive pressure. A shot clock will simply add more pressure for opposing players to get the ball across midcourt quickly resulting in more bad decisions and more turnovers.
But what I fear even more about the addition of a high school shot clock than increased turnovers is that fans are going to suffer through a record barrage of 3-point shots — BAD 3-point shots. Kids are going to feel pressured to get shots off quickly and will consistently be left with desperation 3-pointers as the only available option.
College women basketball players average around 30 percent on 3-point shots. So, imagine what high school girls will average as they rush to beat the shot clock.
In Washington state, which instituted the shot clock years ago, one high school girls’ team shoots 3-point shots on 55 percent of its offensive possessions! I certainly would not pay to watch their games — even with my senior discount.
Is Idaho high school basketball going to turn into nothing more than a 3-point shooting contest? Time will tell.
One thing for sure, with the addition of a high school shot clock in Idaho, John Wooden’s adage “Be quick, but don’t hurry” will truly be put to the test.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.