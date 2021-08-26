America has seen a wave of murder. President Joe Biden highlighted this when announcing his six-point anti-crime initiative, noting that “cities across the country are in the midst of a historic spike in homicides, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and brown Americans.” And with that comment, he stopped talking about people and focused on inanimate pieces of metal and acrylic.
Regulating a tool used by murderers is not an innovative new idea. Most of the cities where homicide is skyrocketing are also the toughest gun regulators in the nation. Our nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., is a case in point.
Last month, following the murder of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, D.C. City Council member Trayon White cried out, “We keep seeing our babies … getting shot … innocent kids are getting shot. We are seeing this over and over again. This ain’t nothing new for us. It’s been going on far too long, and it’s on us to save us. Nobody’s coming to save us but us.”
But D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s shares President Biden’s view: The problem is guns. Five of Biden’s six initiatives focus solely on controlling firearms, especially “assault rifles.” Firearms were used last year in 67 percent of homicides, but rifles accounted for only 3 percent of those.
America’s third largest city, Chicago, has turned especially dangerous, recently experiencing their 500th murder of the year, eclipsing last year’s mid-year record of 480 murders and currently killing Chicagoans at a rate 60 percent higher than in 2019.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan: Blame the increased violence on guns coming across state lines. The “single issue” response popular among Democrats was finally called out by the Chicago Sun-Times. “Our city will not curb gun violence and bring down the number of murders without addressing the root causes of violence,” they editorialized.
The Sun-Times raises a good point. What “causes” murder? Is it the presence of guns? Or could it be other factors like economic upheaval and financial insecurity. The police chief in Lincoln, Nebraska, has observed a connection between rising gas prices and violent crime. “Gasoline delivers mobility,” he noted, “and when rising prices threaten criminal movement, the criminals get violent.”
It seems logical that economic factors would track with violence. The demand “your money or your life” is more likely to produce a fatality when the victim is less willing to part with their money.
What else leads to increased murder? One controversial cause may be “de-policing,” a catch-all term for: (a) municipal decisions to intentionally reduce police presence, (b) police decisions to avoid certain neighborhoods, (c) refusal to lock up violent offenders, (d) lower morale among police officers, and (e) loss of police staff through accelerated retirement and sluggish recruitment.
De-policing is controversial only because one major political party believes the answer is to cut police and hire more social workers. Fewer police mean more murder goes unpunished, but so far adding more social workers hasn’t proven a meaningful deterrent to violence.
And then here we have Idaho. Whatever causes murder, the Gem State must be doing something right, because Idaho is the most homicide-free state in America. Recent numbers from the CDC’s Center for Health Statistics show Idaho’s homicide rate at only 1.7 per 100,000 residents. Compared to Washington, D.C., at 22.8 per 100,000, you are 13 times more likely to be murdered there than in Idaho.
And yet, Idaho ranks high for most firearms in households. RAND Corporation estimates over 60 percent of Idaho homes have firearms, placing Idaho with only Montana, Wyoming and Alaska as the most heavily “armed” states in the nation. Could the presence of guns “cause” murder?
Idaho isn’t proof that there is “no correlation” between murder and guns. But it may provide one piece of evidence that the correlation works differently than how Democrats think it does.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is acting chair of United Families Idaho and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.