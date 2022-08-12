Paul Entrikin

Paul Entrikin

When President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, I sure would hate to be a Democrat in Congress. The wall will go up. Inflation will go down. The pride of our military will be combat readiness and not diversity. The pre-COVID economy will return as offshore jobs and investments come running back to a sound-dollar America. Crime will doubtlessly still flourish in Democratic Party held corrupted cities, but more criminals will be incarcerated or deported by an invigorated ICE and Border Patrol.

A rational, logical energy policy will allow fuel prices to fall while science and clean energy infrastructure catch up to the transportation needs of a flourishing nation. If Ukraine has not already fallen, they will sue for peace and Congress will follow President Trump as he plugs the open drain of wasted dollars in that futile proxy war. Iran will be a nuclear armed terrorist state by then thanks to the Democrats, but the fear of Trump will keep the world safe from their mullahs as he did during his previous time in office.