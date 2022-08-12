When President Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024, I sure would hate to be a Democrat in Congress. The wall will go up. Inflation will go down. The pride of our military will be combat readiness and not diversity. The pre-COVID economy will return as offshore jobs and investments come running back to a sound-dollar America. Crime will doubtlessly still flourish in Democratic Party held corrupted cities, but more criminals will be incarcerated or deported by an invigorated ICE and Border Patrol.
A rational, logical energy policy will allow fuel prices to fall while science and clean energy infrastructure catch up to the transportation needs of a flourishing nation. If Ukraine has not already fallen, they will sue for peace and Congress will follow President Trump as he plugs the open drain of wasted dollars in that futile proxy war. Iran will be a nuclear armed terrorist state by then thanks to the Democrats, but the fear of Trump will keep the world safe from their mullahs as he did during his previous time in office.
All of this and more will distress the Democratic minority, but that’s just the least of the reasons I’d hate to be a Democrat in congress in 2025. The stain that soaks through and through the corrupt Democratic Party apparatus is not going to wash out. The blatant abuse of power to harass political foes has finally gone too far. The history and consistent failures of this Biden/Harris/Pelosi/Obama administration will be a fog too dark for even the strongest gaslight to penetrate. President Jimmy Carter will be the only Democrat in the land who will be pleased and proud to be number two in the failed President category.
And for all of this, that’s still not the worst of it for the Democratic Party and their entrenched deep state of weaponized departments and agencies. To their dread, election results will be so overwhelmingly “red” that even the political and electronic machines the Democratic Party relies upon to win elections won’t be enough to stop the wave of America’s disgust with the donkey party.
But wait, there’s more. A renewed President Trump’s coattails, already strong enough to carry all but the most suspicious election results, will be the coveted endorsement and stamp of America-First candidates. Others will still be able to fight against Truth, Justice, and the American way when President Trump is back in office, but they will have to do it on CNN and Twitter, because they won’t be elected to Congress.
The final devastating blow that will knock out the self serving Democratic Party minions will be Trump himself. Unlike the pathetic weakling who holds the title of President today, President Trump knows how to be a fighter. His muscle memory is pretty long and as President that’s a lot of muscle. The Democrats on the hill and their fellow travelers will have four years to regret the words of President Barack Obama, “Elections have consequences.”
There will be no sanctuary city for the corrupt Democrat. There will be no voter fraud manipulated old folks home for the aging socialist’s graceful retirement. The Democrats’ world under a vengeful President Trump will be one of well-deserved pink slips and impeachments. I would hate to be you.
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.