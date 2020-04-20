... so, here I was at a downtown street corner standing on my soapbox shouting insults like “You look like the before picture!” or “You’re the reason the gene pool needs a lifeguard!”
Only problem was that the sidewalk was completely empty of people. After about an hour I checked the news on my phone and discovered my error.
I don’t know about you, but I have no idea what the president is trying to say half the time. Like, what was he getting at when he said April is “a beautiful date to look forward to”? April is not a date. That’s like George Patton telling his troops, “Men, you are to attack on April. Good luck.”
Truth be known, I have a similar issue regarding our state legislators. It’s just hard to figure out what exactly they are trying to achieve sometimes. Take the recently completed 2019 session, for example.
Perhaps my confusion originates in the fact that the whole bill-becoming-law process is a bit of a mystery to me. Best I can figure, it sort of goes like this:
First a committee decides if a proposed bill will violate the Constitution and result in the state losing millions of dollars in a lawsuit. If the answer is yes, the majority-party members vote in favor of the bill against limited opposition. So of course, the bill passes muster and moves on.
Next, the bill goes to the floor of the House and the Senate where certain legislators work to convince others of their ilk that, despite the fact the bill is loaded with flaws and only appeals to some fringe element hiding out in caves above the Salmon River, they should pass it anyway because it will get them re-elected. And, predictably, most members vote with a resounding, “Heck, yeah!”
Finally, the bill goes to the governor’s desk where he vetoes it or signs it into law without explaining to the public on what basis he made such an important decision.
That final step reminds me of Mark Antony in Shakespeare’s play "Julius Caesar" casually checking off which men on a list of Romans to execute: “He shall not live; look, with a spot I damn him.” Just like that, no reason given.
How about a law that requires the governor to write out a detailed explanation for each significant law he approves or vetoes? Now there’s something practical for the Legislature to work on next year.
One can’t help but wonder what the legislators were trying to say when they wrote two of the most controversial bills recently signed into law. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is one.
Having coached girls basketball for 20 years, I get the gist of it. But, as I understand it, the law allows anyone to challenge a female athlete’s sex — and force her to prove it.
In other words, if my daughter’s team loses the state championship to a team which includes a girl with a short hairdo, I can force the girl to prove she is a girl by her presenting “a signed physician’s statement that shall indicate the student’s sex based solely on: The student’s internal and external reproductive anatomy; the student’s normal endogenously produced levels of testosterone; an analysis of the student’s genetic makeup.”
Think this example is far-fetched? Think parents or coaches would never consider doing such a thing just to win a championship? Ever been to a Little League baseball game?
Do the legislators and governor realize that by solving one, as far as I know, nonexistent problem they have opened a Pandora’s box of very real social, ethical, and legal issues?
Why, I once simply suggested to a female cross-country runner that she “watch her weight” resulting in the girl’s mother hunting me down and reading me the riot act. And what about the damage the whole process of proving her sex could cause a child once her teammates/classmates catch wind of what’s going on?
It’s bad enough that the Legislature spent so much time debating one bill that creates more problems than it solves. But that’s nothing compared to lawmakers wasting time and money creating an abortion law which is actually not a law until another law is no longer a law!?
All that hullabaloo just so legislators can return to their constituents and boast of taking action against abortion when it was at best, as Shakespeare wrote, “... a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
The mythical abortion law would punish physicians who perform abortions in Idaho if SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. Well, let’s see, how many physicians currently do that in Idaho? One? Maybe two? Besides, on average around 600 women annually go out of state for abortions, so what’s the point?
At least Idaho’s wannabe law does not include punishing the woman with a 15-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine like Utah’s which really makes a lot of sense. I suppose if she already has five children Utahans will just lock her up and... do what with the kids? But I better shut up before I give Idaho’s legislators ideas for their next session.
Between their hot-button bills to secure re-election, Idaho legislators found time to squeeze in some meaningful legislation. On March 6, a legislative committee approved $2 million to help in Idaho’s response to the coronavirus.
Granted, that’s less than the Legislature will waste defending upcoming lawsuits — but it’s the thought that counts.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He recently published a book titled "Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays," which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.