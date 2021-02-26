On March 9, voters living in the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 will be asked to consider two issues vital to public schools. On behalf of many concerned citizens who have always supported local education, I urge you to join with me and vote against the recall and retain the current trustee serving your zone.
The recall is an attempt to punish those trustees for making decisions that were unpopular with a small minority of parents. Most notably, these decisions include: 1) the decision to maintain a hybrid learning schedule for students in grades 6-12, adopted as a reasonable and measured response to the challenges presented by the global pandemic; 2) the board’s decision to retire the Pocatello High School “Indians” mascot; and 3) the decision to establish new boundaries to balance enrollment across the district’s three high schools and deliver fair and equitable access to education.
These were difficult decisions that involved an extraordinary amount of time and an extraordinary amount of public input. After taking public comments, each trustee made decisions that each thought was best for the community — not just a select few. Each trustee has served with integrity and transparency and is committed to continuing to serve. Those of us working to support the trustees applaud their decision not to resign.
Each board member takes an oath to follow the district’s Operating Principles and Code of Ethics (you can easily locate these documents at sd25.us). Our current board works well together, advocating in the best interest of all students and staff. The Trustees provide a critical service to our community, filling positions that are uncompensated and without benefits. They do it because they have a sense of community.
All three trustees subject to recall will be up for reelection in November 2021. If the recall organizers wish to serve on the Board of Trustees, they should declare their candidacy and advertise a plan to improve education.
Now there is an argument about how replacements will be selected if all three members are recalled. If one or two trustees are recalled, the remaining trustees will appoint a qualified replacement from each zone. If all three trustees are recalled, do the Bannock County commissioners appoint three new trustees or do they appoint just one to reach a quorum with the remaining trustees then appointing replacements? This uncertainty could drag on for months and be subject to a legal challenge This could result in the board being unable to conduct any business from April through June — one of the busiest times for the board including budgeting and contract negotiations. Further, the new trustees would be on a steep learning curve trying to learn the complexities of the operation of the school district.
We need your vote to avoid this unnecessary disruption by ensuring that none of the trustees are recalled and continuity of leadership is maintained.
Here are a few more reasons why we support the current Board of Trustees:
— Academic achievement and college and career-readiness are major components to this board’s achievements. The board awarded diplomas to 91 percent of PCSD 25 learners in 2020, well above Idaho’s 82 percent state average for graduation. The district also graduated 100 Class of 2020 learners from New Horizon High School, the district’s alternative high school. PCSD 25 high school learners have earned more than 40,000 college credits since 2015, which is the equivalent of $13 million in out-of-pocket tuition at ISU. In 2019, the board recognized graduates for earning nearly $27 million in scholarship offers. The board has also created and sustained 25 Career Technical Education pathways for post-secondary careers, including 125 courses providing chances for those students that may not be college-bound but are still career-ready.
— The board developed a five-year outdoor athletic facilities improvement plan. The first phase of the plan will be initiated in the summer 2021 and includes adding three new high school turf fields for multi-purpose, multi-program use.
— School District 25 is the only district in the state to integrate a model supporting the Juvenile Detention Center and Youth Development Center. The board has also worked to establish other in-school support systems including community resource workers; behavior coaches; mental health counselors; school resource officers in partnership with the Pocatello Police Department; and the Crossover Youth Program, a partnership between PCSD 25 schools, juvenile probation and Health and Welfare.
This is a school board that has prioritized equity of access to high-quality educational opportunities for all students and their families.
The second question on the ballot is the district’s supplemental levy renewal. This levy is renewed every two years and supports the district’s annual operating costs. The supplemental levy is not a new tax. It is the renewal of an existing levy that has been in place for more than 60 years. The levy accounts for approximately 12 percent of the school district’s annual operating budget. The levy helps to fund the salaries and benefits of teachers and paraprofessionals, which is critical to recruiting and retaining a highly qualified instructional staff. Despite the rising costs to deliver educational services, the Board of Trustees has worked to not raise the levy amount requested. In fact, if it passes this year, the amount requested will have remained the same for eight years. The levy requires a simple majority to pass — YOUR VOTE COUNTS!
On behalf of your friends, neighbors and fellow concerned community members, I urge you to stand with us in support of the PCSD 25 Board of Trustees and the levy renewal. Early voting is open now through March 5, or you can vote on Election Day, Tuesday, March 9.
David Maguire is a local attorney and lifelong resident of the city of Pocatello.