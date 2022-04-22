My family had a spunky, blonde-haired friend growing up in Oregon who continued to come into our lives periodically, always supportive and involved in things that were important, like birthdays! This pattern of friendship continues today. Her name is Kelley Brant, founder and operator of the House of Hope, a part of her charity work nonprofit called Fields of Joy Ministries, Moldova. Moldova, a country about the size of America’s state Maryland, is cradled as though sitting in a comfortable basket by its border with Ukraine.
Kelley and her husband, Roger, now living in Post Falls, Idaho, are the parents of two biological children and four adopted children. They are also the foster parents of nearly 100 children. The love of children and the desire to protect them and help educate them has never stopped. Kelley’s charity continues to serve children, just in a different way. She now rescues young women and children caught up in human trafficking with a focus in Moldova. In 12 years' time, she has rescued 57.
What directed her to this charity work? It began with one young girl about the age of 8, I will call her “Jane” to protect her identity. Jane was found inattentive and weak in both body and soul at an orphanage in Moldova. Kelley walked over to her, prayed for her and gave her a hug and enjoyed a quiet conversation with her. Upon leaving the orphanage, Kelley felt she had left a part of herself behind. Returning to America, Roger asked her how the trip had gone. She replied, “I left my heart in Moldova.” Six months later, Kelley returned to this orphanage and again approached Jane, asking her if she remembered her. Jane replied, “Yes, you are the woman who healed me.” The two were instant friends and it wasn’t long before Kelley had another child she was devoted to. Jane was equally devoted to being everything she could be. She had never learned to read or write, but through her own desire to read and belief in her future she was able to learn this and much more. Today, after going to college in Romania, Jane is working on her doctorate. An intelligent, confident young woman.
Kelley found many more children in the meantime who needed her support and love. She opened a house, a “House of Hope,” in Moldova where she continues to house children who need to see the good in the world, the good in people. Currently, she has eight young women and 12 children living there. The house, food and transportation for the charity work is solely based on donations. Kelley only uses donation money for her airfares. She has never been paid a salary. She travels between Idaho and Moldova twice a year. Last year, she stayed in Moldova for most of the year, Roger joining her at times also.
Today, Russian soldiers are sitting at the borders with tanks and guns, only two hours away is Kelley’s house in Moldova. This makes life very stressful for this caring “family.” The decision had to be made to choose safety. Border crossing paperwork being processed, deciding where to go and a house that would fit them all, finding transportation for the 18 who want to leave. A challenge when donations are low and a war is raging next door.
Several trips to Romania in search of housing and many phone calls to find transportation has taken a toll. After my concerned mother, Lorraine, told me Kelley was in Moldova, I texted Kelley, asking if she needed anything. She responded that they needed vans to get them and some items they will need to Romania. Not an easy task, we have found out. I offered to start a fundraiser, hoping to cover the cost of the gas to get to Romania for the vehicles. My nephew has found some drivers and hopes to help if the war doesn’t escalate East too quickly. We continue to look for vans.
Kelley, these young women and the children ages 2 years and up need help. They will need to rent a house in Romania for six months, maybe longer, as well as food and health care items. She has worked to raise funds as well as Roger who continues to work for the charity from their Idaho home; he, at first, was expecting her to be home by now. Who could have imagined what would happen?
