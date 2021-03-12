We humans are social. We need to be around other people on a regular basis. When we’re not, we tend to become depressed and anxious. We don’t sleep well. Our health suffers, as does our mood.
We are also tribal. We don’t just want to be around any people who we encounter. We have a distinct preference for people who are like us, who are part of our social group, our “tribe.” I put that word in quotes because in our modern world our tribe may not look like it was as humans evolved socially over many millennia.
Today our tribe may include the students at our school, the members of our church, the fans of our favorite sport or even — hopefully not but possibly — the members of our criminal gang. It could be those who have similar facial features to us, speak the same language, have similar social status or — you knew this was coming — have similar political beliefs.
Whatever our individual tribe is, it’s typically not something we consider consciously. We just naturally spend less time with certain people and more time with others — the members of our tribe.
Our modern, mostly unconscious, tribalism may explain how it is that so many administrations of both parties have, over the last 60 years, made clueless foreign policy decisions. We have waged long, tragic, bloody, wasteful and ultimately futile wars because our leaders have failed to recognize that people in other countries are also tribal, and that matters.
Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq are textbook examples. Less visible but equally terrible instances of U.S. foreign policy ignorance of tribalism can also be found in Venezuela and Iran.
The books written about America’s war in Vietnam could fill a library. A number of the volumes touch on parts of why it was a disaster for the US.
Americans saw Vietnam as democracy versus communism. For the Vietnamese, it was a civil war to reunite the country. Vietnam had survived intact for 2,000 years despite much of the country being conquered by the Chinese for half that time. Occupation for 100 years by France and then the U.S. didn’t end Vietnamese nationalism.
Finally, the U.S. allied itself closely with ethnic Chinese businessmen who made up less than 1 percent of the population of Vietnam but controlled most of the wealth and manufacturing and were universally disliked by the Vietnamese. American spending made the businessmen wealthy but did little to nothing for most Vietnamese except make them dislike Americans, too. Without the support of the people of Vietnam, America’s war effort was doomed.
All this is explained succinctly in the book "Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations" by Amy Chua. A veteran of the war who taught about it for over 30 years called Chua’s chapter on Vietnam “the best concise history of the conflict” he had ever read.
Afghanistan is complicated. Its major ethnic groups are mostly rural Pashtuns and mostly-urban Tajiks. Within Pashtuns there are Islamist fundamentalists, the Taliban.
During the Carter and Reagan presidencies, the CIA funneled money through Pakistan, who armed the Taliban to fight Russian occupation of Afghanistan. Thus today we’re negotiating with Afghan enemies we brought to power.
Iraq is considerably more complicated. The Bush II invasion, besides being unplanned, was blind to the conflict between Sunni and Shia muslim Arabs that had raged there for centuries.
The U.S. invasion toppled brutal dictator Saddam Hussein. The U.S. missed that Hussein, a devout member of the Sunni minority, had not just used strong-arm tactics to control Iraq. He also used the country’s oil wealth to create a welfare state that maintained law and order and softened sectarian divisions between the majority Shia and a dozen other significant ethnic and religious groups. With him gone sectarian violence returned with a vengeance.
Obviously, such a condensed version of the contributing factors to these long, failed international wars is a disservice to the complete stories, if such can be found. My intent here is not to present the only possible explanation.
Rather, it’s to point out examples where ignorance of our tribal nature is dangerous, deadly dangerous. Failure to recognize tribalism for what it is threatens any hope for a peaceful future.
We can learn from our past. Whether we will is another matter.
Dave Finkelnburg is a longtime Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.