A review of communities that deal effectively/humanely with feral/stray or unwanted animals without resorting to high, unnecessary kill-rates substantiates that impassioned citizens partnering with supportive government yields the best results. Government cannot solve every community need. However, by partnering effectively with quality citizen groups it can maximize the reach and impact of tax dollars.
The Pocatello Animal Shelter cannot be expected to work alone. However, functioning in a silo rather than partnering with other animal groups will not get the job done for our community. The recent OK Ward dog park debacle and some city staff reactions to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter‘s decision to support other local animal rescue groups has, disappointingly, strained relationships.
In addition, the Pocatello Animal Shelter decided not to join All About the Animals, the newly constituted regional animal rescue/welfare group, despite adjustments to membership language designed to specifically support the shelter’s free membership.
The overarching goal of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter (FPAS) has always been to reduce the number of homeless animals in Pocatello and strive to ensure no adoptable animal is euthanized. FPAS has steadfastly pursued that mission through collaborative efforts to build a much-needed shelter and by augmenting city funding, thus alleviating the annual tax ask by providing needed equipment/improvements requested by the shelter.
Much has been accomplished since FPAS initially incorporated in 1996. The new shelter exists and has received many upgrades and improvements with funding from FPAS donors. Several significant fundraising events such as Splash Dance for Dogs and Run with the Big Dogs have become community traditions.
Past FPAS projects include additional security fencing and upgraded outdoor dog recreational pens, a commercial washer and dryer to increase cleanliness, an anti-graffiti mural and upgraded outdoor dog pens. Current singleton FPAS-funded projects include:
1) a comprehensive security/fire/carbon monoxide alarm system; 2) a video security system; and 3) new shelter signage on Fourth Avenue.
Ongoing FPAS donations fund numerous on-going programs at the shelter including free pet adoptions for veterans, 50 percent adoption fee reduction for older dogs and cats, subsidized adoption fees for animals with special circumstances, necessary medical/dental care for shelter animals to ensure good health and adoptability including a contingency fund to address unforeseen barriers to adoptions.
Feral/community cat colonies are a particular concern for local animal advocates and citizens. Efforts in other cities clearly demonstrate the only effective way to reduce cat colonies is to trap/spay/neuter/return (TNR). Adoptable cats are fostered until homed. Truly feral cats are returned to location, sheltered and fed until the colony is drastically reduced/disappears due to low/no birth rate.
Unfortunately, the Pocatello Animal Shelter found it necessary to suspend TNR efforts during COVID. They are currently working to revive efforts. Luckily, other local citizen groups continued efforts throughout the pandemic. With FPAS financial assistance they have been able to increase the number of feral cats served through TNR and on-site housing/feeding for those not suitable for socialization and adoption. Without these valiant efforts by local boots-on-the-ground volunteer organizations, the city’s initial TNR efforts would have been overwhelmed and essentially meaningless as cat colonies were re-established.
Though much has improved for animals in Pocatello since 1997, there are still many challenges. FPAS is determined to continue to meet its original goals while also stepping up to face new challenges. FPAS will continue to support the Pocatello Animal Shelter as it always has while also supporting other local volunteer groups who keep animals from ending up at the shelter in the first place. This dual approach is designed to reduce the number of animals the shelter must turn away and/or euthanize due to lack of space and help the Pocatello Animal Shelter fulfill its commitments to the community. Animals who are turned away are frequently simply abandoned to the streets unless other rescue groups step in.
Individuals/estates wishing to donate to FPAS efforts may 1) visit the website at pocatelloshelterfriends.org; 2) drop a check at the shelter or in one of the donation boxes listed on the website; 3) mail a check to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 281 Pocatello, ID 83204.
Kelly Boodry is president of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.