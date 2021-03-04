Is it too easy to repeal Idaho laws we don’t like, or write laws we do? Many of our conservative legislators seem to think so.
Last week the Idaho Senate passed Bill 1110. It proposes to whittle away at a long-established Idaho right. That right — the right of the people to repeal or create laws when the Legislature, over and over again, fails to do so — is spelled out in Section 1, Article 3 of Idaho’s Constitution.
Some folks are very angry at the good conservative Republican lawmakers in Boise who favor this change. That’s unfortunate. It’s not very productive, either.
The legislators who want your constitutional right less available to you have the bit in their teeth and they’re running with this idea. Getting mad at them is just going to make them run faster.
There’s a more productive approach. It will take some fast action, though. The folks behind SB1110 have declared it’s an emergency. The change will go into effect before the ink is dry on the bill if Gov. Brad Little signs it, rather than on July 1 as is normal.
What’s the emergency? Seems someone might actually try to use their constitutional right and bring an initiative to the voters.
Why not just help the Legislature to quit passing unpopular laws and start passing laws the citizens keep asking for? After all, those good Republican conservatives don’t write boneheaded laws on purpose. They’re just out of touch.
Remember 10 years ago when they were so outrageously clueless they passed three wackadoodle education laws? Voters unceremoniously dumped all three in 2012. Here in ruby-red Idaho, more citizens voted against one of the laws than voted for the Republican candidate for president in that election.
The legislators saw what the voters wanted and took immediate action. In their next session, they restored much of the three unpopulars laws and passed a law making it much more difficult for voters to bring an initiative or referendum to the ballot.
Since then, there have been 15 attempts to do so. Only two have succeeded. That’s an 87 percent kill rate. One for horse racing betting was voted down, but a 2018 effort to expand Medicaid got over 60 percent voters approval to pass. Now tens of thousands more low-income Idahoans have medical insurance.
Outraged by the vote, the Legislature passed a bill to erect huge barriers to initiatives or referendums last year. Gov. Little vetoed it. He might again this time, but I wouldn’t count on it.
The radical right and their enablers in Boise remain out of touch with voters. This week, the Idaho House voted 36-34 against accepting a $6 million Trump administration grant to fund Idaho pre-K education. The assault on widely popular early childhood education was led by two representatives from rural Idaho County.
They really do mean well. But sometimes they get the idea they represent only themselves. Or a few friends. And some very friendly businesses that write them $1,000 campaign contribution checks. Those far-right legislators are so busy asking for money and worrying about social justice and all that I’ll bet they just forget from time to time they’re supposed to be representing us citizens.
What will it take to help them remember who they’re working for?
How about an initiative that requires them to actually speak to registered voters? Say 6 percent of the registered voters at the last election. That would be less than 2,000 people.
In the 12 months prior to a legislative session, each state senator and representative should have to speak personally with at least 6 percent of the voters registered in their district at the time of the last general election. The voter’s signature on a form that also noted the date and time of the contact would be evidence that the requirement had been met.
The forms, of course, would have to be submitted to the county clerk so the names, addresses and signatures could be verified as those of registered voters. In other words, the lawmakers would have to jump the same hurdles they now make the initiative carriers overcome.
Contacting 2,000 voters in a couple months is not that difficult. I’ve done it. Every Democrat I know in the Legislature does, too. It’s remarkably informative. That is, if you’re willing to listen to voters.
On their doorsteps and in their homes, voters are eager to tell you what matters. Jobs and taxes, education, health care, a good future for their kids and grandkids — those are things that matter to them.
Chipping away at their constitutional rights on the fabricated excuse that rural votes aren’t heard in Idaho is not what Idaho voters want their legislators doing.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.