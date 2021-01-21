Shortly after my first appointment as an assistant professor in 1997, I was rocketed into the concept of lifelong learning at a new level. With my new credibility, I found myself surrounded by big names in the field of English. But the most profound thing about my new circle of experts is often hidden to the casual observer. I was surrounded by a community of learners. I had become enmeshed with people to whom intellectual pursuits and engagement were both celebrated and part of the fiber of their being. Some of the most successful people in my field saw my inner-city background as a backdrop to solving very complicated and compelling problems.
There is a direct correlation between individuals who strive for growth in their personal lives and those who thrive in their professional lives. In our ever-changing markets and often volatile world, it is more important than ever to stay current, competitive and up-to-date.
How teachable are you? Are you willing to learn, accept change and do things differently? By dedicating yourself to this endeavor, you can get ahead in every aspect of your life. I have poured my life into education exactly for that reason.
Today, "one-click" is often elevated as a standard. Memes are often tossed around as if they contain immutable truth. However, the most successful people read an average of two to three hours per day and belong to organizations that encourage learning the most current information and sharing ideas.
One of the great benefits of higher education is that it trains us in the ability to be teachable. In my decades at colleges and universities, I have never seen anyone, regardless of talent and skill levels, ever succeed when they do not keep a mind that is open to new ideas and approaches.
There is something about the attitude of “knowing-it-all” or being “holier-than-thou” that creates stagnation on mental, physical and financial levels. On the other hand, I've noticed a quality among those who have climbed the heights of success. In the greats, I have found humility, love and an eagerness to regard every person and experience as a possible teacher. When you check your ego at the door, your vision expands. This eye-level view of life creates greater opportunities, more fun and an overall success that lasts.
I side with those who believe that no situation is hopeless, and that anyone can rise to great heights. Remain teachable. Keep pace in your skill and knowledge acquisition in our rapidly changing world. Unfortunately, most people are creatures of habit. When something happens that is completely unexpected, they choose to ignore it in favor of the old information with which they are more comfortable.
Get and keep the edge. Don’t fear new data or shy away from updated information. Much of that understanding stems from the work of Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck, synthesized in her classic analysis "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success." Her book studies the power of our beliefs, both conscious and unconscious. According to Dweck, changing even the simplest of them can have profound impact on nearly every aspect of our lives.
One of the most basic beliefs we carry about ourselves, Dweck found in her research, has to do with how we view and inhabit our personality. A “fixed mindset” assumes that our character, intelligence and creative ability are static givens that we can’t change in any meaningful way. In this mode, success is the affirmation of that inherent intelligence. It is merely an assessment of how those givens measure up against an equally fixed standard. Striving for success and avoiding failure at all costs become a way of maintaining the sense of being smart or skilled.
There is a better way. A “growth mindset” thrives on challenge and sees failure not as evidence of unintelligence but as a heartening springboard for growth and for stretching our existing abilities. Out of these two mindsets, which we manifest from a very early age, springs a great deal of our behavior. Our relationship with success and failure in both professional and personal contexts is also determined in this sphere. Ultimately our capacity for happiness is contingent on the extent to which we adapt and foster a growth mindset.
When you come across new information, take the time to think about what you believe and why. Is your outdated mindset preventing you from advancing in a modern world? Be willing to question new information and research it further. Digging deeper will separate you from the crowd and allow you to see the value in developing an independent mind.
Without a commitment to deep intellectual development, we become the byproduct of a collection of experiences. Many of these are inherited. Others were adopted in order to fit in and be accepted by some peer group. We become reactors rather than actors. Our lives become a movie that is being directed by history. We turn into little habit machines, blocked from deeply experiencing each moment.
Our habits become an unconscious, automatic reaction process. A potentially bigger problem is that we can, over time, allow our habits to transform our belief systems. We create our own truths over time.
Step back and revisit your youth, that wonderful period of exploration, adventure and wonder. You were an amazing vessel into which daily experience was poured. It was un-filtered. It was pure experience. You tested everything through engagement. There was an intimate and reflective relationship with the moment. You possessed the awesome gift of being 100 percent teachable, 24 hours a day.
Learning creates excitement and vast opportunities for discovery. It stimulates our minds, nourishes our souls and takes us in directions we never expected. It changes our lives by expanding our view of who we are and what we can accomplish. A growth mindset aids social cohesion and responsibility. It fosters a sense of belonging and identity. This competitive edge propels active learners to success in all areas of life.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches for Boise State University and is a visiting scholar at the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Institute for Leadership, Equity and Justice.