One might expect that Christmas, at least for Christian families, would be a time when Mary would get considerable attention. But, as in the typical creche scene, Mary is just a spectator, and the Christ child is the center of attention, for man and beast.
It’s Protestants who have resolutely assigned Mary a bit-part in the Christian drama, however much she edges into the spotlight at Christmas. Even though several of the founders of Protestantism professed their reverence for the Holy Mother, they strenuously objected to the cult of Mary and to what they saw as her exploitation by the church to sell indulgences. Catholicism, those founders alleged, had lost its proper focus on Christ with its excessive adoration of Mary and its milling crowd of other blessed saints.
I, myself, admire the resourcefulness of Catholicism in creating a heavenly host of such variety. The church realized that, however warm and likeable Christ was during his sojourn as a human, once on the throne in Heaven, he became rather remote and intimidating; he became the celestial judge of mankind, charged with meting out eternal rewards and punishments. In Michelangelo’s magnificent “Last Judgement” in the Sistine Chapel, Christ is a rather terrifying figure. He has risen from his throne and looks toward the damned as, with a gesture of his upraised right arm, he sends the horrified sinners down to their torments in hell.
The Catholic Church recognized that ordinary peasants and tradesmen could not imagine themselves approaching, by prayer, the throne of God to ask for a good harvest, or a safe voyage for their merchant ship, or the successful birth of a child. There was, therefore, a need for heavenly figures to whom the masses could pray who were less exalted and sublime, yet still holy enough to approach the heavenly throne and relay their requests. They needed, in other words, intercessors.
The saints served that purpose. The saints had lived human lives, though exceptional and exemplary ones, and had been eventually raised into heaven as a reward. Their status was lower than that of the angelic host, but still quite elevated. What really mattered was that the saints came from specific places on earth and had interests in certain classes of people. They often bore a town’s name, e.g., St. Francis of Assisi, and residents of that town felt that they had an intercessor who would listen to them since he or she had been a fellow townsman. And, there were patron saints for every profession and life circumstance. St. Brendan the Navigator was the patron saint of seafarers; scribes had St. Catherine of Alexandria and so forth.
Mary, however, was the intercessor of intercessors. She had been a woman and mother on earth, and she sat at God’s side, as she does in that Michelangelo fresco. Her persona was that of perfect womanhood. She had experienced childbirth and watched her child die on the cross. She was a model of compassion and forgiveness, receptive and sympathetic to human troubles and able, no doubt, to plead effectively with her stern son for assistance to a sinful mortal.
Her nature, as the church gradually revealed it, was extraordinary. She was a virgin when she gave birth to Jesus and merited the official title “Mother of God” (decreed in 441). Her own birth was miraculous, since her mother, Anne, was past childbearing age when she gave birth to Mary, and, more astonishingly, Mary was born without original sin (decreed in 1854) and therefore outranked all other saints, and she lived an entirely sinless life. We also learned, in 1950, that upon her death she was transported directly to heaven. And the church decreed in 1957 that she was a perpetual virgin (despite Christ’s brothers and sisters, mentioned in the Bible). Church doctrine also stipulates that, for Mary, childbirth was painless and death nothing but falling asleep.
But why, the impious (or Protestant) may wonder, did the church heap upon Mary all these perfections, most of which have no biblical foundation?
The most general answer is: The church can do whatever it pleases in cases such as this. Once you’ve stepped into the realm of the unverifiable, the truth is determined by those who have the authority to declare it and the power to enforce its observance.
But there was a period before the church had effective control of doctrine. Questions regarding Christ’s true nature — which clearly has implications for Mary’s nature — had many different answers among Christians. Many early followers of Jesus thought that he was, indeed, the Jewish Messiah and entirely human until his resurrection, when God the Father made him his adopted son. Others thought that he became that son earlier, at his baptism. Still others thought that he was actually that son from birth or, more precisely, from his conception. But others held that Jesus was a pre-existent divine being of some sort, perhaps an angel, who became flesh. And finally, there was the most extreme (and baffling) opinion: that Jesus was not just a pre-existent being, but was co-eternal with God the Father and actually of the same substance. Jesus was “the Word” incarnate, somehow entirely human and entirely God while on this earth; that was, of course, the doctrine of the Trinity.
When the church had the power to put its theological house in order, at the First Council of Bishops, held at Nicaea, in 325 CE., the Trinitarian doctrine was affirmed, and all other views of Christ’s nature were declared heretical.
What, then, about Mary? In some of those conceptions of Christ’s nature mentioned above, Mary’s normal humanness was not problematic. But once she became the mother of God, the church apparently decided that she needed work. She couldn’t become divine, because she was the source of Jesus’s humanity, but she also couldn’t pass on to him human flaws that it was unthinkable that he should have, such as original sin. The church molded her to be an appropriate mother of the son whose nature it had already settled on. Christ was both human and divine; Mary became a perfectly chaste, sinless woman — an implausible human, but theologically necessary.
