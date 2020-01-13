There’s much talk now, at least among liberal pundits, about the erosion of democracy in the United States, but little elucidation of exactly what damage is being done, and to what extent Trump is to blame for it.
We must keep in mind that a well-functioning democratic system involves more than just holding periodical elections. Russia holds elections too, but no one would point to it as a model of democratic governance. I think it would be useful to review a few components of an ideal democratic system, see how well the U.S. measures up, and consider whether Trump is a cause of our shortcomings.
It would seem essential, in a real democracy, that all citizens of a country have an equal right and opportunity to vote, and that their votes be of equal value.
In the U.S., this is not the case, and hasn’t been for some time. In many states the party in power has enacted schemes to suppress the votes of those who would oppose it. By means of such schemes, both registration and voting have, in various ways, been made more difficult, or impossible, for prospective voters. In many states there has also been gerrymandering, which creates differences in the weight of votes, again favoring the party in power.
A further violation of voting rights is the archaic Constitutional body called the Electoral College, created with the express intent of counteracting the popular vote. It makes the value of a vote from a small-population state greater than a vote from a large-population state by stipulating that the number of each state’s electoral votes is the number of representatives plus two Senatorial votes.
Moreover, the American tradition of winner-take-all in elections is a procedure intrinsically less fair than the proportional-representation system characteristic of parliamentary forms of democracy.
But all of these violations of democratic principles have been going on for centuries. Trump no doubt approves of them, but can hardly be held responsible for them.
In an ideal democracy, all eligible voters would take part in elections, thereby insuring that that the actual will of the people would be registered. The United States has never done particularly well in this category. Even in presidential elections, turnout is usually only between 50 and 60 percent of eligible voters. This is another age-old problem that Trump cannot be blamed for.
The electorate, in an ideal democracy, would be well-informed. Currently, the American electorate largely gets its news from social media, or Fox News, rather than newspapers that honor the journalistic code of objectivity. We therefore have little to boast of regarding this component of democracy. And, though Trump does offer to voters an example of a resolutely ignorant person who was able to become president, who regularly lies to them, I don’t think that he is a major cause of this shortcoming.
Nor can Trump he be blamed for the destructive influence of money in our democracy. He is hardly the first president to achieve election primarily by representing the interests of the corporate establishment.
The democratic process does not end, of course, with election to office. If the voters are to be genuinely sovereign in a representative form of democracy such as ours, then their wishes and convictions will guide the actions of elected representatives, and both those representatives and the president will follow the Constitutional blueprint for exercising the powers and responsibilities given to them by the people. It is here, in the realm of working government, that Trump might plausibly be said to have corrupted our democracy.
It’s clear that Trump never intended to share power with the Congress or anyone else. He believes that he, as president, has the right to do whatever he wants. And he may well be psychologically incapable of putting the country’s interests ahead of his own. But rather than blame Trump for betraying our democracy, perhaps it would be more productive to think of him as a test case of our system’s ability to save democracy from people like him.
The Founding Fathers were presciently fearful of a president seeking to become a tyrant, but their Constitutional remedy – oversight by the Congress – has proved unable to constrain Trump. He has simply defied the Constitution and, though the House has impeached him, his control of the Senate insures that he will not be removed from office.
Trump’s control of the Senate also undermines the democratic system by preventing Congress from doing the people’s work through legislation. The House, since 2018, has attempted to turn the people’s will into legislation, but the Senate refuses to even bring those bills onto the floor. Democracy is further subverted because elected representatives must be held accountable for their actions, and a standard way of doing so is an assessment of their voting records. How is this element of a democracy possible when our current Senators have, in effect, no voting record at all?
It should be remembered that the Senate’s capacity to stymie the House in this way is due to another of the Founding Fathers’ fears: a fear of the people. The Electoral College was one expression of that fear; the Senate is another. It was intended to be a check on the House. Its longer-termed members were expected to be cooler and wiser heads who could moderate or nullify the dangerous enthusiasms of the masses, as embodied in the House’s actions. The present Senate, needless to say, has chosen to be the servant of the president, rather than of the people.
We need to think about ways in which our democracy can improve its ability to withstand election blunders like Trump. We should consider measures such as: eliminating the Electoral College; forbidding Congressional bodies from refusing to debate and vote on proposed legislation; giving Congress greater power to investigate the executive branch; restoring to Congress its critical role in foreign affairs; making it easier to unseat an obviously incompetent president; and, last but not least, eliminating the rule that prohibits indicting a sitting president. After all, another Trump may come along some day. Let’s be ready.
