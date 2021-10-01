The House of Representatives recently passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022. I supported this bill, along with 134 of my fellow Republicans, which fulfills Congress’ annual responsibility to “provide for the common defense” by supporting servicemembers and their families and ensuring the readiness of the world’s greatest fighting force.
As a proud American patriot, I strongly believe in the importance of supporting our troops, the men and women of the United States military who volunteer to serve their country and protect our way of life. For many Americans, that means thanking the servicemembers in their lives, sending a letter to troops abroad or flying an American flag outside their home. Congress has a unique opportunity — and responsibility — to support our troops through defense authorization legislation.
Through the NDAA, we make sure that the citizen-soldiers and -airmen of the National Guard have safe equipment and aircraft to protect them abroad. We fund counter-terrorism operations to protect the homeland and prevent the next 9/11. We also conduct oversight over the Department of Defense to cut spending on old platforms that have little strategic value. Above all, we provide pay increases — this year, by 2.7 percent — to our troops in uniform, and look out for their families by building childcare facilities and quality housing. We must pass the NDAA every single year to make sure our troops have the resources they need to overcome every obstacle our adversaries put in front of them.
While the House-passed FY22 NDAA contains many important provisions worthy of support, it is not the bill I would have written. For example, the bill contains a provision — Sec. 529 — that would allow military judges and magistrates to temporarily restrict a servicemember’s access to weapons as part of a domestic violence or sexual assault protective order, a power already given to the servicemember’s commander. I oppose this provision, which was added by House Democrats during the initial drafting process, as it was last year. Just like last year, I fully expect this provision to be removed from the NDAA before it becomes law. To underscore the importance of removing Sec. 529 from the final NDAA, I recently sent a letter to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees demanding that this provision be excluded from the final package.
Though I don’t agree with everything in this bill, it is important to remember that the Sept. 23 vote is just the first step in a long process meant to improve the bill before it becomes law. I voted to advance the bill to the conference process, where changes can be made. Let me clear — this bill will undergo substantial changes before it is signed by the president. Overall, this bill does a good job of supporting our troops and national security, and I expect it will improve from here.
This column was written by U.S. Rep Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.