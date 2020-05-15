I enjoyed reading Tara Rowe’s very timely article about “Pocatello and the 1918 Spanish Flu” (April 10, 2020 edition of the Idaho State Journal). As a member of the campus community here at Idaho State University in Pocatello, her article led me to ask how the students, faculty and staff of ISU (then called Idaho Technical Institute, or, more affectionately, “Tech”) endured the Spanish flu crisis. The answers to that question offer a glimmer of hope as we navigate the current pandemic.
Several years ago, students from ISU’s College of Business worked together in a class on teamwork, titled “Collaborative Creativity,” to write a popular press book on the history of ISU (published by Arcadia Publishing in 2017). In their research for that book, they discovered some compelling stories that resonate with our current experience.
Much like the situation here at ISU prior to COVID-19 (where, according to ISU President Kevin Satterlee, new student applications were up 15 percent earlier this year), Tech was also enjoying positive momentum prior to the Spanish flu outbreak.
Under the leadership of ambitious Principal Miles F. Reed (for whom Reed Gym is named), Tech had gone from a small college preparatory institute of 70 students at the turn of the century to a two-year college with over 300 students that offered a variety of vocational training programs. Reed’s efforts to grow Tech into an academic college were so appreciated by Pocatello residents that they threw him what the Idaho Statesman called “the biggest celebration in the history of the city” in 1915, complete with a gift of a gold watch.
Two years later, that joy turned to bewilderment. Enrollment at Tech declined by over 50 percent when many students and faculty left to fight in World War I. The school was saved by a contract with the federal government to establish a Student Army Training Corps on the campus.
Then, the Spanish flu dealt three successive body blows to the vulnerable Pocatello campus. When the first cases of Spanish flu hit Pocatello in October 1918, all schools were immediately closed indefinitely. To make matters worse, Miles Reed suffered a fatal heart attack on a hunting trip a month later, leaving Tech without its beloved leader. By the time the school was allowed to reopen, commodity prices had collapsed, causing local farms to be repossessed and banks to close. The widespread economic damage and the prospects for recurrence of the flu were so daunting that Tech canceled classes for the remainder of the school year (in an era long before online classes were an option).
The devastation and uncertainty caused by the Spanish flu outbreak seems hauntingly familiar today. But there is also great hope in remembering how Tech recovered from the setbacks of that pandemic. During the 1918-1919 school year, in the midst of canceled classes and social distancing, Eugene Leonard, who managed Cook Drug Store and worked as a chemist for the city of Pocatello, was instrumental in a drive to start a school of pharmacy. Opened in 1920 as one of the first colleges of pharmacy in the Intermountain West, the ISU College of Pharmacy is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
Furthermore, the residents of East Idaho embraced Tech’s recovery and its ongoing purpose of providing quality, close-to-home opportunities for post-secondary education. Within a decade, the school’s enrollment had more than doubled its previous high. Advocacy efforts by concerned citizens, students, and local legislators led to Tech being renamed the University of Idaho-Southern Branch in 1927 and set the stage for it to eventually become Idaho State College, an independent, full-service four-year institution, after World War II.
It is, of course, impossible to know for sure what our future holds in the coming months. However, the aftermath of the Spanish flu pandemic demonstrates that we have successfully withstood a similar challenge before — and came out stronger on the other side. The blueprint from history is clear. Higher education is a valuable tool in our economic recovery and represents a worthwhile investment in the future of East Idaho, but its success depends on the continued support and collaborative partnerships among the students of ISU and their families, the citizens of our region and the members of the ISU campus community.
Alex Bolinger is an Associate Professor of Management in the College of Business at Idaho State University, where he teaches classes in leadership, teamwork and creativity, and negotiation skills. An advocate of active learning and engagement with the community, students in his classes have worked in teams to raise funds for the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Idaho, write four books published by Arcadia Publishing, and compete in the International Collegiate Business Strategy Competition in Anaheim, California.