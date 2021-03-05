On Super Bowl Sunday, before the coin toss, kick-off or first pass completion, Amanda Gorman recited her poem, "Chorus of the Captains," to recognize teachers, military veteran and frontline health care workers as the game’s honorary captains. The poem honors three individuals emblematic of the call to serve during the pandemic. In watching Gorman during both of her last two highly publicized recitations, the first as the youngest to recite at a presidential inauguration and the second at the big game, I was moved by her impassioned and nuanced performances. On both occasions, Gorman’s verses capture the essence of human connection. I could feel my own gratitude swell, and her words have left me wondering if our local educators know the level of appreciation felt for them right here in our community.
Chorus of the Captains
Today we honor our three captains
For their actions and impact in
A time of uncertainty and need.
They’ve taken the lead,
Exceeding all expectations and limitations
Uplifting their communities and neighbors
As leaders, healers, and educators.
James has felt the wounds of warfare,
But this warrior still shares
His home with at-risk kids.
During COVID, he’s even lent a hand,
Live-streaming football for family and fans.
Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop,
Providing his community with hotspots,
Laptops, and tech workshops,
So his students have all the tools
They need to succeed in life and school.
Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa Hospital.
Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.
She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,
And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,
Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own.
Let us walk with these warriors,
Charge on with these champions,
And carry forth the call of our captains!
We celebrate them by acting
With courage and compassion,
By doing what is right and just.
For while we honor them today,
It is them who every day honor us.
Even all these weeks later, Gorman’s words continue to resonate with me. The enduring message is that we have our own local Chorus of the Captains and they deserve to be celebrated. I am not a frontline health care worker or veteran, but because it’s in my wheelhouse as an employee of the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, my focus in this column is on the thousands of local educators, my fellow colleagues, who serve the children right here in our own backyard.
Consider all the people an elementary-aged learner might come see during a typical school day. First, the learner is greeted by a bus driver early in the morning. After arriving at school and heading to enjoy a few minutes on the playground, the learner comes into contact with the school administrator or playground monitor. Upon the first bell, the learner sees the classroom teacher and a classroom aide who has arrived to assist with the day’s reading lesson. At lunchtime, the learner heads to the lunchroom where food service workers deliver nutrition to sustain the learner throughout the rest of the school day. After lunch, the learner has a lesson from one of the district’s instructional technology specialists who provides support to both teachers and learners as we continually strive to use technology more efficiently in the classroom.
Throughout the day, the learner may notice custodial staff working to make sure the physical plant is well-maintained. The learner might also observe a variety of staff attending to the school grounds, fixing a leaky sink, repairing a rooftop, or cutting the grass during warmer weather.
That’s not to mention the school’s employees the learner won’t notice or come into contact with that day: the community resource worker who connects learners and their families to community programs and services; the school counselor who shares lessons about developing positive social-emotional skills; the behavior technician who works one-on-one with learners to address behavioral challenges; the school nurse who helps manage care for learners with health concerns; the network of support offered by the district’s central office staff; or staff members who provide speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and a myriad of other support services to learners.
The secondary learner will see a suite of different school district employees in middle and high school. From libraries, athletics, theater, choir, band, orchestra, school counselors and advisors helping students become college and career ready, there are a wide number of individuals a learner will come into contact with daily.
These individuals are all among the 1,700 staff members employed by the school district. They are individuals who believe that the best way to make positive, meaningful and lasting change is done best when it is done through the lens of kindness, compassion, empathy, and relationship-building. The net cast by the influence of local educators, whether they work directly with learners in the classroom or not, is far and wide. These educators need to hear Gorman’s message right now, and not just from the poet, but from those they work daily to serve.
Let us then “celebrate them by acting” and join in our own chorus, as Gorman suggests, to “walk with these warriors,” as they continue to work to better the lives of others in our community.
