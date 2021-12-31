I’m not sure why, but until now I have never written or used the exclamatory expression “holy cow!” For years I assumed it was Mormon slang for avoiding saying holy s***, and it has never rolled off my tongue; plus, I tend to wax profane. After some conflicting research, here’s the best I could come up with regarding the source of the expression.
Although the editor of the Idaho State Journal is known to use the phrase when confronted with startling information, I have been able to verify Ian Fennell did not coin the expression. Internet research reports a confirmed use of the phrase in 1905 (Ian’s not that old), and Wikipedia reports that it “appears to have been adapted as a means to avoid obscene or indecent language and may have been based on a general awareness of the holiness of cows in some religious traditions.”
It was commonly used by baseball broadcasters at the turn of the 20th century to avoid using profanity, and Robin and Batman added to its popularity when they frequently said, “Holy cow, it’s time to chase Batwoman.” OK, I ad-libbed that expression, but they were known to exclaim, “Holy cow, the Joker is back.”
Robert Jeantet, a retired professor of modern languages from University of Akron, observed most linguists don’t know Irish Gaelic. He said many expressions entered into American slang with the influx of Irish immigrants, including the expression “holy cow,” which is an anglicized version of “holy cathu” or “holy cahoo” or “holy grief.” I read a book proclaiming the Irish saved civilization, and being part Irish, my bias leans toward also giving them credit for the humorous expression.
Jeantet said, “There are simple yet rational explanations for the terms that have so mystified compilers of dictionaries who try, for example, to explain ‘holy cow’ through the British colonization of India (my first hypothesis).” He continued, “When one knows that the word good used to also have the meaning holy … one can readily see that ‘holy cow’ readily translates into Charlie Brown’s favorite expression, ‘Good grief.’” It’s weak evidence, but I doubt the phrase originated in India because I have never heard it used in Bollywood productions.
Which leads me to the conclusion, good grief, there are many theories involved when one tries to get to the bottom of the source of commonly used slang, but when baseball, Batman and Charlie Brown all use this derivative phrase, it has to have been coined in America. That leads me to the observation, holy cow, it’s 2022, and what does that mean for the United States?
Traditionally, when we usher in the new year, it’s a time for celebration, hope and future promise. I’m trying to stay positive, but I’m not sure that many Americans are confident that 2022 will be a better year than the last. We have entered into an era where we hold our breath and hope for the best, probably akin to the years America fought World War II.
When one sees articles discussing the possibility of civil war in America, I proclaim holy cahoo that would be a dream come true for Putin and China. Americans have more guns than any other country on earth (434 million according to estimates), so the potential for immense bloodshed exists, and a recent column from the Brookings Institute reported a national survey found a plurality (46 percent of those surveyed) felt civil war was likely — seriously!
But one has to ask, what would civil war look like in the U.S.? Geographically, America isn’t the country that fought its first civil war. Would Eastern Oregon fight Western Oregon? Would California, Western Oregon and Western Washington attempt secession from the nation? Would rural America turn its guns on big cities considered to be bastions of liberal thought? Would Trump extremists attack traditional Republicans who actually have a set of consistent values?
After watching what developed in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, one has to be careful about forecasting what people are capable of in America, but we need to stress methods to peacefully discuss and resolve our differences. Fortunately, most voices speaking about civil war are private and extremist in nature, as opposed to the political unity that existed when Americans engaged in what should remain our singular disastrous Civil War.
That said, our government cannot let its guard down and needs to focus upon solving critical political issues and safeguarding the fundamentals of democracy. America’s enemies would relish seeing our country descend into civil war. No one needs to attack us if we destroy ourselves from within. Holy cow, let’s resolve to make certain that doesn’t happen.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.