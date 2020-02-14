A new virulent coronavirus and junk artificial satellites barreling through near Earth space: These have provided two almost calamities in the last 30 days.
Let’s talk first about the junk satellites that barely missed colliding.
The two large but long-dead satellites nearly smashed together on Jan. 28. As bad luck would have it, their joint velocity was especially high, and so the initial debris cloud would have covered a large area, and with time would have made more and more of orbital space too dangerous to use.
Perhaps the miss was as close as 20 yards, or maybe a couple hundred, but the probable collision had already spurred a big upsurge of needed discussion about all the junk in orbit, not to mention the growing number of working satellites.
The ability to collect and deorbit space junk is no longer a dream. On the other hand, there has been no effort to move it into reality by a company or government agency.
“It has to be done because we are on the edge of catastrophe.” That’s what the news articles said. However, a web search shows the matter has now disappeared from the news to be replaced ironically with coverage of Elon Musk’s company, Space X, flinging even more satellites into orbit — 60 at a time!
Already, 240 of his Starlink (“Star Ego”) satellites are up there. There will be 1,500 more of them by the end of 2020. The fledgling network could begin working at 600 satellites, although 42,000 total are planned for faster internet from the sky.
Just like during the quick destruction of the natural bounty of the Old West during the period 1860 to 1880, Musk already has competition for grabbing last bits of near Earth orbit space (yes, this space is free for the taking and that’s why this can happen).
To the point, on Feb. 7, 34 new satellites were launched by a Soyuz rocket from Russia as the beginning of a second satellite constellation. This is for the new space internet company OneWeb. Their web plan is for 4,000 satellites in orbit. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon satellite constellation is a third company. Waiting in the wings are 3,000 Amazon satellites.
My advice is that if you want to see the night sky the way it has been throughout history, and long before that, look soon because it will quickly be covered by thousands of moving lights representing these egos in the sky.
Astronomers are now finally talking about a lawsuit to try and stop or modify this heedless sky grabbing. I’ve heard nothing from politicians. Does anyone call them? It’s too bad, but it is already late — kind of like China’s fight against the new coronavirus.
The new virus (now officially named COVID-19) could have been stopped and destroyed had not the Chinese government gagged the doctors who had quickly detected its emergence and begun to warn the public about it.
Weeks later, it was obvious that the suppression of information had been a bad mistake. China began to report the disease, but it was way too late to extinguish it.
Ironically, Li Wenlian, the Chinese doctor who first reported the disease, died of it last week.
The world had a close call before from an earlier variety of deadly coronavirus. That was the SARS virus back in 2003. It caused a similar scary ailment but with a mortality rate of 10 percent. We don’t know the mortality rate of the new virus, but I have seen arguments that it is, or will be, anywhere from 0.1 to 20 percent — quite a range and difference of effect. Twenty percent is bubonic plague/black death territory. Two percent seems to be the most common estimate or guess. That’s the same as the worst influenza pandemic ever — the Spanish flu of 1918.
The new coronavirus surfaced in China from the same kind of animal virus reservoir SARS did. I mean SARS and the current virus both came from a “wet” marketplace in China where they keep, and sell to eat, any fish or other animal they can get hold of — whether it flies, crawls, jumps, walks, either wild or domestic. The creatures are crowded together cheek to jowl in a perfect bacterial and viral mixing bowl.
China says these markets are now shut down (again), but why did they let them reopen after SARS? I guess they didn’t think it could happen again — fools!
Not just China, but the entire world take it seriously now, but most characteristics of the disease make it hard to stop the spread.
Worst is that it can be passed on by someone infected but not showing symptoms as long as two weeks before they themselves feel sick. This makes quarantine a lot harder and longer.
Some people can still spread it even after their apparent recovery. A few get sick but don’t infect anyone, but there are also super-spreaders who infect many others. The super-spreaders might end up like the infamous Typhoid Mary from way back in the day of typhoid fever epidemics.
Typhoid fever was a very infectious and sickening disease that was a form of what we now call salmonella.
Typhoid Mary was an expert cook but she was continuously infectious with typhoid. Her cooking and mere presence infected over 50 people during her years. She, herself, was very healthy. Unfortunately she was also a germ factory. Mary Mallon was finally put in permanent quarantine — 23 years — and she died there at age 69.
Will her sad story be repeated, maybe many times?
Coronaviruses are sloppy reproducers. They don’t copy themselves — their RNA — very faithfully. As a result, a vaccine against them might be hard to make and won’t work for very long.
Do we also have to worry about anti-vaxers (like with measles) descending on us and saying that we should risk the disease rather than pollute our precious bodies with harmful vaccine?
On the positive side, it seems possible the disease might go into hiding when springtime comes — just as influenza does. If it does, will it be gone for good or will it return in late fall?
It appears infection is avoidable. The easiest kind of avoidance is to wash hands often, especially before and after going to a public place such as a supermarket or a restaurant with menus. That is the way colds transmit. Your fingers touch a surface that has the cold virus on it, and then you touch your lips, nasal opening or eyes, infecting yourself.
There are four or five strains of coronavirus that only cause colds. This fact makes me hope the new, bad cornonavirus is transmitted just like them — by touch alone.
Worse is viral transmittal by sneeze or cough. We don’t know if this is an additional way the new virus spreads. It could even be the only way it spreads.
You can carry alcohol gel for where washing is not easy to do. The gel works on the coronavirus. Face masks, however, probably give only slight protection from cough and sneeze.
If the coronavirus epidemic becomes a pandemic (worldwide), if it has a 1 or 2 percent mortality rate and infects year round, then this a grave threat all of us will have to face. We ought to know by April or May.
It’s too bad, but there is probably no point in time when we will know humanity has stopped needlessly threatening itself or civilization.
Dr. Ralph Maughan of Pocatello is a professor emeritus of political science at Idaho State University. He retired after teaching there for 36 years and specializing in elections and public opinion, congressional politics, and the politics of natural resources. He has written three backcountry outdoor guides, including “Hiking Idaho” with his wife Jackie Johnson Maughan. He has been president or chair of numerous conservation organizations.