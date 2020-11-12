The year 2020 has been a rollercoaster ride from hell with painful lows and few highs. However, there are some positive swings to consider as we move forward.
The recent local weather shift has mirrored our nation’s bipolar presidential elections. I played golf with friends in Pocatello on Nov. 5 wearing shorts during a balmy 72 degrees. Three days later, snow covered my deck with a temperature of 21.
Skiers can soon rejoice in a “Rocky Mountain high” while I plan to scamper for Mexico due to the temperature plummet. I will be meeting my friend coming from Peru (mutual political unrest in our countries be damned). The recent weather swing will soon be a win for skiers and a personal high for me!
Approximately 78 million voters are jubilant or at least relieved over the outcome of the presidential election. Before the results were known, our country felt like Thelma and Louise, poised on the precipice, deciding whether to hold the brake or gas it toward the abyss.
When you consider the daunting challenges Joe Biden and Kamala Harris face to heal our nation, it is imperative that the 72 million opposing voters join in giving them a chance. They face a raging pandemic, an unjust and struggling economy, troubles with our democracy and judicial system, and profoundly damaging climate impacts.
United, we will make progress; divided, we will flounder. America’s simmering melting pot is also far less likely to boil over if we continually lift the lid toward fostering a more equitable stew.
It is a huge positive that our democratic republic prevailed in the midst of a pandemic. Both teams received record-setting votes, a remarkable feat given the obstacles people faced in casting ballots. Americans have peacefully celebrated and protested the outcome despite unsubstantiated and inflammatory rhetoric claiming election fraud.
Donald Trump’s groundless claims are being rejected because facts matter in courtrooms. No amount of political posturing will reverse the outcome given Biden’s expanding margins of victory in the Electoral College and popular vote.
Elections do have consequences — Trump lost, and he will be leaving the White House in January because of the will of the people. However, please have some empathy for your friends and family members whose candidate lost. Many of us thought the world was ending four years ago when Trump won. Our country is battered, but painful adversities help us to grow as humans, and our nation’s past progress has often resulted from periods of great strife.
Substantial divisions exist in America, but politicians need to realize most Americans want compromise and progress. We are tired of the career people in Congress lining both sides of the aisle who are not solving problems.
Coronavirus infections are rising at an alarming rate throughout America. Denying its existence or impact will never solve the problem. A decisive plan of attack is required, and Biden and Harris are already focused upon that objective — the sooner, the better.
Biden is known for his ability to work with Republicans, and that quality should aid efforts to obtain more economic relief for those suffering the most from COVID-19 impacts. Prompt action to stop evictions during winter and assistance to prevent further business failures are essential.
A low we learned about during the debates was that over 500 children remain separated from their parents at the border. Desperate circumstances brought these people to our border, and no matter what party you belong to, tearing children from their parents was wrong. Biden has pledged to intensify efforts to reunite these families — let’s all hope for success with that endeavor.
The election of the first woman on a presidential team in American history is an extraordinary feat. Kamala Harris is highly qualified and also a person of mixed race. When you consider how many people have sacrificed and fought for that possibility, her achievement is remarkable. The dream of achieving equal opportunity for all in our great nation continues and has surpassed another milestone.
Another high was the recent appointment of Tippi Jarman to serve as the first licensed female judge in the 6th Judicial District. For approximately half a century, no woman has served on the local bench since law degrees were required to hold office.
I previously opined that qualified female judicial appointments were long overdue in the 6th Judicial District. A member of the Judicial Council advised me they were mindful of that fact in appointing Judge Jarman, but that Ms. Jarman was also the most qualified candidate. Knowing Tippi personally, she’s gonna shine, and more female appointments for future openings are necessary for the local judiciary to fairly reflect the population it serves.
Some additional positives from Biden and Harris being elected will be a return to applying science in the governance of our nation; renewed efforts to aid citizens during this pandemic and improvements to our health care system; actions to bolster the middle-class including fair tax revision and support for livable wages; a policy of stable alliance with America’s allies; and, job creating plans to improve infrastructure and protect the environment with more to follow.
Coming together as one people will bring more highs than lows for Americans in 2021. That’s something we can all embrace in a time bereft of hugs.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native who has lived in Mexico and other places. He was educated at Idaho State University and University of Idaho. Robison works as a mediator and insurance law consultant, but his passion is public art. He has spearheaded numerous art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Japanese garden located at Pocatello Regional Airport, and he serves on the Bistline Foundation. Robison currently resides in Pocatello.