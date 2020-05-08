It's amazing how advertisers seemingly never skip a beat. I'm sure that many of you, like me, have been seeing loads of commercials on TV with similar themes: “We care about you in this difficult time ... we're all in this together... come buy a car!” I'm pretty sure that an extinction-level meteor could be bearing down on us, close enough to see “Doom” emblazoned on its surface, and advertisers would still be trying to sell us treatments for smoother skin. For some, the beat just goes on.
But for the rest of us, it has not. I'm pretty sure that we are all knackered. I'd be delighted to be wrong about this, but I don't think that I am. If you are not feeling the pain yet, just wait a bit. It'll find you. If I'm sure of anything, it's that.
It did not escape my notice that some of the biggest cheerleaders for open-ended social distancing as the one-stop shop for addressing the coronavirus pandemic advocated for this course of action from perches they probably considered safe. Many of these folks were in government, government-sponsored institutions (like universities), the media or health care. It's real easy to advocate for a potentially ruinous course of action when you think you are above the consequences.
How's that working for you now? The government can invent money for only so long. As tax revenues fall and the demand for unemployment and other government programs goes up, drastic cuts that will ripple across the economy will be a fact of life. It may take a bit longer for this to find you than it did the people you dismissed as unfortunate but necessary causalities of what had to be done, but find you it will.
You know what? That's all water under the bridge. All of that will square itself up in the fullness of time. Since there's not a lot to be done about what's behind us now it's best to put all of our energy into doing what we can to ameliorate the unpleasantness that's in front of us.
I was having a conversation with Journal Editor Ian Fennell a few days ago about how folks around here responded, in general, to the stay at home orders. I think that the vast majority of people around here tried as hard as they could to do the right things. Most of us felt that whether social distancing was a panacea or not it was the course of action that was decided upon by society — and that the best thing was to flatten the curve as quickly as possible to minimize lasting damage to the economy.
Yeah, I got riled when I counted dozens of people day after day congregating in the BLM parking lot 150 feet from my front door, but there are over 60,000 individuals living here in the valley and most of them stayed home as much as possible. It's the same with the Ammon Bundy wannabees claiming this is all unlawful and flouting social distancing rules as a protest. There really aren't that many people who are that stupid.
It's a handful of people who are really jerks about all of this. My opinion of humanity has actually improved in the past few months. Most of you are solid.
For every idiotic meme or infantile social media post that I see, there are dozens that are thoughtful, kind and helpful. People are getting better at discerning the difference between science talking and scientists talking — the former being more consistently useful than the latter. I also get the sense that more and more folks are developing a strong distaste for the idiotic reasoning that spawns internet rumors, conspiracy theories and junk science. If that's a consequence of all of this, there may indeed be a silver lining in the cloud.
Because we actually are all in this together, there are a few things that are important for everyone to know. Don't be more afraid than you have to about what the future holds. There's more goodwill and help out there than you might imagine.
The first thing you should know is that if you have lost a job or suffered some other major loss of income, you have plenty of company. Nearly everyone with whom you have a financial relationship is aware that we are teetering on the edge of an economic abyss. Very few lenders have any interest in kicking you out of your home or repossessing your car. No one wants distressed assets right now because there is almost no market for them. In most cases, lenders are far better off trying to work with you through this crisis.
There are some exceptions to this, but not as many as you might think.
You need to be careful and read the fine print, but we've found that mortgage lenders, student loan lenders, banks, credit unions, heck — even credit card companies — are all ramping up programs to provide some temporary relief to distressed borrowers — typically 60 to 90 day grace periods — with simple applications. Sometimes fees apply, but in some cases even these are being waived.
I know that many of you find financial matters difficult to process even in good times, but please do not be afraid to contact your lenders to work things out. You'll be amazed at how willing most of them are to help you.
And the ones who are not will eventually have to get their minds right if they want to survive themselves. If it takes the a while, well, to hell with 'em. Wish them luck selling your repossessed 10-year-old minivan for more than it cost to recover it.
Figure out where you can get some relief, then prioritize everything else. Pay what you can each month and don't worry more than you have to about the rest. A lot of people are in the same place as you right now. We'll get this figured out. It'll just take some time. Almost everyone understands.
There will be some unusual opportunities for employment spawned by this crisis. The job you had might not be coming back but new opportunities will appear. There is wide acknowledgment that we cannot tolerate levels of unemployment exceeding 25 percent for very long without returning to the Dark Ages. I think that we are very likely to see a change in administration at the federal level this year and with that change ought to come some order to what is now chaos. We'll get folks back to work.
Please, please, please check in with your friends and neighbors once in a while. I've been amazed at how hard this has gotten on top of some people I know who are strong. When you isolate people and force them to sit at home, alone, watching things they value slip away, it's way tougher than you might think. Check on people and reach out to those in need.
Finally, forget about the mainstream media, the politicians and everyone else who's been less than helpful in all of this. Taking care of each other is something we can all do without any of those schmucks. Maybe it's time we all grew up and figured out that our fates are not in the stars, but in ourselves.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.