We need your help. Hold on, let us rephrase that. We, as in all of Bannock County, need your help.
We’re not asking much — just 10 minutes of your time. You won’t have to come to a meeting, put on your work gloves or even leave the comfort of your couch if you don’t want to.
So what do we need your help with? All we need you to do is fill out your 2020 census. That’s it. That’s all.
Why do we do a census? First, the U.S. Constitution mandates it, and the first census was directed by Thomas Jefferson back in 1790. Second, the census determines how many representatives each state, including Idaho, gets in Congress.
Now, why is the census so important? The answers you provide help determine how much funding federal programs utilized by you, your friends and your neighbors get each year. In Bannock County, that amounts to over $2,200 per person per year, according to a George Washington University study. This money helps our schools, builds roads, provides health care, assists small businesses and much, much more. All told, that same study found more than 300 “census-guided federal spending programs” — ranging from Medicaid, Federal Direct Student Loans, school breakfast/lunch programs, adoption assistance, highway planning and construction — are all funded by your responses to the census.
Your census answers are also vitally important to the success of businesses big and small. Through the population and demographic data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau, your responses help companies that are looking to expand or relocate choose a community to do business in. The data can also help businesses identify potential customer bases, determine if an area can support the business, gain insight to the available workforce, and more.
Starting in mid-March, you'll start getting mail from the U.S. Census Bureau that has information on how you can respond to the census. Now, here's the part where you don't have to leave the couch. New for 2020, you can fill out your census form online. Just keep ahold of the letter you received because it contains your census ID, which is unique for each residence. The letter also gives you the web address or phone number to call to respond. It doesn't get much easier than that! If you'd prefer, you can still fill out your census form and mail it back, you'll just have to wait until mid-April for that to arrive in the mail, but you call the census Bureau and complete it over the phone in mid-March.
If you haven’t respond by May, census takers will stop by your home and get the count from you in person. So if you want to avoid having someone knock, meaning you’ll have to get up off the couch, fill out your census form during the month of April!
The U.S. Census Bureau takes the confidentiality of your answers extremely, extremely seriously. Your answers can only be used to produce statistics, nothing more. By law, under title 13 of the U.S. Code, the U.S. Census Bureau cannot release identifiable information about individuals, households, or businesses even to law enforcement. Every census worker swears an oath to never release any identifiable information. If they violate their oath, it comes with a penalty of up to $250,000 and/or up to five years in prison.
The census only comes around once every 10 years and all it takes is just 10 minutes. Think of those 10 minutes you spend completing your census form as an investment by you and every Bannock County resident in our community.
If you’d like to learn more about the 2020 census, visit 2020Census.gov or call 208-234-6163, 208-237-2430 or 208-236-7210.
This column was written by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England and Bannock County Commissioners Steven Brown, Ernie Moser and Terrel Tovey.