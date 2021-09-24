This should be my last column regarding Operation Chiapas, the ongoing project to bring a passel of used computers to educate poor Mayan children living in the highlands of Southern Mexico. I am currently traveling the Southwest collecting a final batch of donated computers. With these in hand, we will travel to the border of Mexico (at Laredo in Texas) at the end of October via Montana and South Dakota collecting additional machines along the way.
If you still plan to donate either laptops, iPads or compact desktop computers, they need to be delivered to Galaxy Computers on Yellowstone by Oct. 15 to catch the freight train headed south to Mexico’s border. Galaxy is licensed and bonded to swipe your computers clean of confidential information and is donating this service to the project.
Please keep in mind that we can only use laptops that are capable of running a Windows 7 or 10 program, and that when it comes to Apple products we must have your password or the computers should be cleaned completely of your identity before bringing them to Galaxy.
Several good condition iPads were dropped off at Galaxy without providing this critical information. Without a password, we have to send them to the shredder for recycling. If you are reading this and donated an iPad or other Apple product without the password, please call Galaxy (208-237-1212) and provide this information as we are still holding onto these machines in hopes of rendering them useful.
An enjoyable side-story that has developed in collecting the computers are the actions of a local quilting club in providing blankets for the children in Chiapas. I was given 10 beautiful quilts several months ago to take to these children, and I was told more would be forthcoming.
Well, I met with the quilting club last week and now have another 21 quilts that are being used for packing the computers; talk about busy bees with big hearts!
A close friend of mine who looks after me like a mother spirit is a Mayan woman from Honduras. Rosemary lives in Miami, but for years has aided an orphanage in Honduras located in San Pedro Sula.
Rosemary asked if we could possibly divert five of the donated computers for this orphanage. Nepali friends Sagun and Sajana (former Idaho State University students now married and living in Tampa) are sending her several computers from where they live. We are also sending the orphanage computers and quilts from Pocatello (the “silver-haired” ladies consented to this quilt diversion).
How do you say no to helping an orphanage, and one of the quilters who said her silver hair is the real deal was especially pleased to hear of the Honduras assistance because her son served a mission there.
Thank you as well to Richard Kirkham and the Pocatello Rotary Club for adding this project to their service agenda. You have a powerful force at work when Rotary provides assistance. I am only taking computers to the Mexican border one time due to the shipping expense; therefore, we are seeking as many donated computers now as possible.
Primary success with this project has come from one-on-one action asking people if they have used computers they’re willing to donate. Please take a minute and query your circle of family and friends to see if anyone has equipment they would contribute because their computers collecting dust in closets can be put to good use.
If you are depressed by the situational darkness plaguing our world or perhaps Idaho’s frequently bizarre politics, consider that reaching outside yourself to help someone else can be a far more powerful elixir than all of the pills our medical system is wont to provide.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.