“The thing about remembering is that you don’t forget.” ― Tim O’Brien
It’s a midterm election year and so we all know what that means: The party of physical and mental abuse will now contort themselves to convince the world that their policy prescriptions were appropriate, necessary and moderate. In the coming weeks, you’ll hear how Democrats gave us the best economy in history, Joe Biden ended the pandemic, and we finally solved systemic hate. What they won’t tell you is that they arrive at these conclusions by painting inflation and unemployment as positive indicators, by ending testing because we ran out of testing supplies and solving hate by cutting off COVID treatments to white people. One can confidently make these predictions because they’ve already happened.
The Branch Covidians on the left have also begun to adopt the language of their critics, such as dying WITH COVID versus dying FROM COVID. In the motte and bailey rhetorical strategy, we call this the motte or the retreat to the saner middle ground. It’s a welcome reprieve from the insanity that has become the modus operandi of the American left, but don’t get comfortable or even confident that we’ve arrived. In the motte and bailey, the motte is merely a retreat to calmer waters until scrutiny dies down. Following the elections, expect a full-on assault and a return to the extremist intent of the bailey. Examples of this might be campaigns to end the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court or a federal takeover of national elections. The latest word is that the left is already trying to stuff their election takeover into a NASA authorization bill.
It’s been said that if the left didn’t practice a double standard, they’d have no standards at all. That’s certainly true of the latest spate of leftist politicians seeking refuge in the freer climes of Florida. From New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) to California’s Eric Swalwell, it seems as though leftist politicians can’t contain their penchant for locking their people in COVID purgatory and then promptly jet setting for the beaches of DeSantisland. According to AOC, any criticism of this gross double standard just means you “hate her because you want to date her.” Truly, a slogan worthy of the history books.
When the doomsday language around the arrival of Omicron failed to find an audience, bi-polar experts like Anthony Fauci began to sing the endemic tune that critics have rightly highlighted for the better part of a year. And when the airlines found themselves without any employees following the Biden administration’s vaccine mandates, a quick phone call to the CDC saw national quarantine policy cut by half. It was always about science, and political science is science’ish.
As expected, the Supreme Court shut down the bulk of the Biden administration’s egregious national vaccine mandate and just in time for natural selection to deliver us from authoritarian politicians. Omicron is what scientists predicted in evolutionary virology, that COVID would end with enhanced transmissibility but muted lethality. The vaccines for 2020’s disease were never going to be our exit solution.
For most of us on the right, there won’t be any forgetting about the ham-fisted political bashing the left has adopted in pushing through their insane transformational agenda. From electoral chicanery to the inhumane withholding of cheap and readily available outpatient treatment of disease, to the plague of racist and divisive social policies we’ve endured, the left spectrum makes an insufferable foxhole neighbor. Perhaps this begins to explain the mass exodus from blue cesspools to red sanctuaries? U-haul rental prices tell the tale; the only things lower than the cost of moving into California are CNN’s viewership and Joe Biden’s approval ratings.
To those who’ve finally seen the light and sought sanctuary from these leftist cesspools, have a long memory! When they court you with soft whispers of “I’ve changed, baby,” don’t fall for that again. Here in flyover country, we promise not to promote homeless camps and free drug paraphernalia in your neighborhood. We promise not to scratch our bail policies or to legalize looting your businesses. We apologize ahead of time if the dogs wander into your yard and relieve themselves, but can promise with near 100 percent certainty that at least it wasn’t a human this time. All that we ask in return is that you remember what it was that made you leave in the first place — and then vote to never become that again.
Brian Parsons has been a resident of Pocatello for the past seven years. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in digital media from the University of Georgia and a Master of Science degree in information systems from the University of Utah. He’s a digital marketing consultant, a proud husband and father, and an unabashed paleoconservative. You can follow him on his blog at WithdrawConsent.org.