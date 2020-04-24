It seems probable that creating the 2021 Pocatello city budget will be a particularly arduous task due to our current unprecedented COVID-19 situation and its financial implications. Many of our citizens are undeniably under financial and emotional duress. We are going to have to work together as a council, mayor and staff to make highly informed, difficult decisions. Simply repeating our past budgeting practices will not, in my opinion, serve us adequately in this new era. Every dollar and every operational practice must be up for inspection in the interest of our citizens.
The working poor of Pocatello — more than 40 percent of our local residents based on the United Way ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) report — are now struggling even more than previously. If they were forced to live hand-to-mouth prior to the pandemic, how are they to manage now? We have all read the statistics — unemployment claims through the roof, increasing inability to pay rent and mortgages, small businesses closing (perhaps for good), food bank distributions sky-rocketing, etc. This scenario does not set the stage for abundance regarding the city budget. I know not all Pocatello elected officials believe the ALICE report accurately reflects our community. However, I am willing to use it as a guide lacking other research-based statistics showing otherwise.
Prior to this pandemic, the Idaho Legislature enacted several new taxing measures that will reduce revenues for Pocatello. Measures such as raising the homeowners exemption provide some much-needed property tax relief and are welcome in that regard. However, they also shrink the city revenue base. Council will need a tight estimate of revenue reductions the city can anticipate based on new state legislation prior to serious budget discussions.
Some potential negative COVID-19 financial impacts are predictable. Obviously, if consumer spending is down because all but essential businesses are shuttered or functioning at reduced capacity, state sales tax sharing revenues will be down. Gas consumption is reportedly falling. This impacts money available for roads and bridges. Unemployment is rising exponentially. As fewer people meet the thresholds for paying state income taxes, Idaho, and therefore probably her cities, will feel the impact in lost revenues. Fewer federal taxes due to catastrophically increased unemployment may mean less revenue- sharing from the federal level. You get the picture.
During this year’s state legislative session, Gov. Brad Little asked each state government department to present a budget reflecting a 2 percent reduction. Now he has asked for another 3 percent for a total of 5 percent. Idaho State’s President Kevin Satterlee has also called for budget reductions as high as 6 percent. Proposed state and institutional budget reductions proactively anticipate possible negative economic impacts on state revenues.
Our city must take a similar approach. We, who make decisions and ask for increases in expenditures must intensify our efforts to streamline city operations and harvest every reasonable savings on behalf of our taxpayers. We must weigh every expenditure and financial practice with extreme care and ensure our budgeting processes are well-honed, stringent and as equitable as possible across all employee groups.
I am in no way suggesting our city employees are not conscious of the need to steward public money responsibly. I believe they are. However, we must now function outside our comfortable norm and dig deeper than ever before to find savings from every nook and cranny of our city government.
I am not an alarmist. However, I do believe in careful planning that takes worst case scenarios into account and embraces conservation during potential financial droughts. As individuals, most of us have had to bite the bullet and deny ourselves financially from time to time. We have had to make less-than-comfortable spending choices. Now, those of us who collectively comprise the city of Pocatello must do the same on behalf of our citizens.
Glitches in our online meeting process are hampering discussions. However, I am hoping the council will have at least some cursory numbers indicating projected revenues and expenditures as a starting point for the new round of deliberations. Archival financial information requested over the past six to eight weeks is now available. Much of the information requested has not traditionally been part of our budget presentations.
I believe examining historical financial information to look for growth patterns and spending spikes is important. Such information, has not been routinely presented as part of the budgeting tapes I have watched or the budget minutes I have read. Increases such as health insurance costs are obvious and largely out of the city’s control without drastic action. I believe we must have credible current estimates of projected city revenues and expenditures in order to somewhat define our “discretionary funds” prior to any discussions/decisions regarding line items and departmental requests.
I am prepared to make uncomfortable proposals in these difficult times. I am not averse to possibilities such as department belt-tightening cuts, hiring freezes, potential departmental reorganizations and rolling back the pay raises included in the budget the mayor and council (except Roger Bray) voted for last year. I believe the council and mayor need to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all Pocatellans and demonstrate we are prepared to make sacrifices. One of our state legislators aptly stated at the end of the recent session that even small budget reductions represent movement in a needed direction. They also demonstrate an awareness and empathy for the struggles many of our taxpayers endure.
I sincerely hope that we six councilors do not find ourselves trapped in an oppositional atmosphere where we are continually facing a three to three split with the mayor acting as the fourth (and-tie-breaking) vote. Such a situation is not productive for anyone. However, neither is failing to take the detailed look at our city government and make whatever necessary hard decisions these trying times demand. We can, if we choose, use this tough patch as an opportunity to take a fresh look at how the city does business and think outside the box. As we know, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”
Please check the council meeting minutes and videos weekly on the city website. Communicate with council members and the mayor as often as you wish. You are your own best advocate. Now is the time for all good people to rise in support of their neighbors, their community, and themselves against any possible lack of courage and rigor on the part of their elected officials.
This column was written by Pocatello City Councilwoman Chris Stevens.