"If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare. And one day many lives could be needlessly lost because we failed to act today." — President George W. Bush in 2005 to his staff after reading John M. Barry's book “The Great Influenza”.
That many things will not return to “what was” in America should, by now, be understood by all of us. Whether a loved one has been lost, or a job has been put on hold, or a business closed, or you are one of the silent millions self-isolating at home, the annual renewal of spring will not be the same this year.
Just a few weeks ago, we lived in a nation on an economic juggernaut. Our unemployment was the lowest in generations, GDP was exceptional, the stock market was setting record levels and wages for the average worker had real gains. But those rays of sunshine are being obliterated by a mushroom cloud of destruction whose consequences will extend beyond the temporal, deadly effects of COVID-19.
Our government has effectively nationalized the financial sector of the free market. With endless printing of money, manipulation of the bond market and outright purchases in the stock market through EFTs and other instruments, there are no free market principles that apply other than the whims of the government. Only a couple of small steps are left until our health care system is completely nationalized. And should the federal government declare a nation-wide shutdown, we would not have a shred left of one of our founding principles of governance: federalism.
These are weighty, political issues that will be won or lost in that arena. Meanwhile, so many small, societal issues will need to be faced, accepted and resolved — like churches. This was the first time in our 244 year history, that the pews will were empty on Easter. Will the God we pay homage to be accessible only as a virtual God or on a TV screen from now on? Or will believers yearn for their sanctuaries more than fear and sing “When the Saints Go Marching In” as they faithfully gather in worship?
What about dating? Will a young couple, say seniors in high school, make a date and go out for a burger (assuming restaurants are open again). After arriving, they become quite enamored of each other and bravely remove their N95 masks. Things are going well, there is a mutual attraction. They have tenderly found each other's hands under the table. Then, one of them sneezes...
What about football stadiums or basketball arenas? Will they all need to be enlarged to accommodate 6-foot social distancing? Will anybody hear those cute little pom-pom girls behind their N95 masks? Will classrooms all need to be expanded or will there be enough room if students are spaced into the hallway and down to the gym?
Will we ever be able to just “pop-in” at our friend's house for a visit or will their door be locked unless we can show our certificate for COVID-19 testing? Will anyone attend a political party meeting, or an American Legion meeting, or the monthly Rotary gathering? Will we ever trust food brought over by a friend when we are home sick? Will the UPS guy ever stop throwing boxes at our feet even though our arms are outstretched? Will the elderly ever get a hug from their grandchildren again? Will there be a time in the near future when we don't have to wash our hands after touching anything? Will your best friend's wife ever give you or your wife a greeting hug again?
But, most frustrating of all, will shaking hands ever return? A handshake is one of the oldest forms of introductory communication, dating back thousands of years. It has been theorized that it was a way of signaling peaceful intentions. A handshake became a gesture of good faith when making an oath or promise. In this country, for at least 150 years, farmers and cattlemen conducted business and made contracts verbally with a handshake in lieu of a formal contract. A man's word was his bond and his handshake was his signature.
But a handshake holds a lot more weight than just serving as an unspoken greeting or signaling an agreement. Handshakes reveal a lot about the type of person you are, and how you feel in the situation you are in when doing it. It just doesn't seem like a “toe tap” can replace that.
Larry Burden grew up in Boise and has done business management and financial consulting all over America for the past 35 years. Larry now lives in Downey with his wife of 40 years, Dianna, where they have a small accounting practice.