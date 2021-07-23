The escalating gunplay that’s rising to urban warfare levels in Democratic strongholds is triggering concerned citizens in ever greater numbers. The shortsighted “defund the police” movements promoted by well-protected liberal leaders are falling out of fashion faster than “Avenatti for President” pins as violent crime climbs and lessor crimes go unchecked. Somehow politicians have never learned that every solution creates another batch of problems.
Entrenched Democratic politicians in major cities, states and Washington, D.C., are slowly waking up and acknowledging their vicious gun-related crime waves. What’s triggered progressive politicians to awaken now? Is it the climbing war zone like casualty figures? Is it the tender age of some of the victims? Could it be that Democratic leaders are suddenly shocked to find that in spite of all their overreaching gun laws, illegal guns are almost as easy to come by as paper masks? No, it’s nothing like that. For the ruling Democratic demigods it’s all about politics and polls. The proof is in their flip-flopping positions and outright hypocrisy.
A few years ago, President Joe Biden was calling young Black males “predators on our streets” who can’t be reformed. Now with Black-on-Black crime at even higher levels he waves the flag of the communist Black Lives Matter organization. Up until the recent polls, Old Joe called for reduced support for the police. Now he assures us he’s always been in their corner. A few years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris was vigorous prosecuting all sorts of crime including marijuana-related offenses while she was blasting a roach (is that the right term?) herself. Today she’s spinning through flips and flops so fast it’s hard to know exactly where she stands. Maybe she can circle back to us on that. For valueless Democrats it’s all about the polls and politics. Because they will stand for anything, they stand for nothing.
And did you hear that the lives of Black folks in Chicago have suddenly started to matter? There must have been some sort of spiritual phenomena going on there we all missed. Mayor Lori Lightfoot outright rejected federal help from President Trump to curb the mostly Black-on-Black carnage raging in her city. Now she hosts President Biden and a federal task force to help deal with the violence she can’t or won’t control. It seems nothing triggers Democrats to abandon yesterday’s “deeply held values” like partisan politics and bad poll numbers. Of course Mayor Lori Lightfoot has her personal safety under control because, as she snaps, “I have a right to make sure that my home is secure.” No polling required when it’s all about her safety.
But to really take the safety off and trigger safe-space Democrats, there’s nothing like an assault rifle to get a progressive to duck and take cover. What’s an assault rifle to the overreaching Democrats? Pretty much whatever they want it to be. As long as it looks like something they saw in a Hollywood war movie it is a dangerous assault rifle no matter how it actually works. To the triggered liberal an “assault rifle” does not have to be fully automatic, firing repeatedly as long as the trigger is depressed. Those types of guns are already highly controlled and almost never used in crimes. But put a folding stock on your semi-automatic 22 and there you have a panic triggering assault rifle. Somewhere a liberal think tank tested the term “assault rifle” on a focus group of uninformed, gun-ignorant folks. The term polled so effectively that millions of gun owners woke up one morning to find their gun racks magically full of military issue type weapons. (I’d better check on my 1909, bolt action Mauser rifle because, gasp!, it has a bayonet!) The radical word police have even successfully pressured Webster’s dictionary into changing the definition of “assault rifle” to meet their political agenda.
Take heart, there is comical liberal humor to be found even in the messy morass the socialist Democrats have created. Have a look at the attempt by Portland, Oregon, to promote tourism. Seriously, tourism in Portland? I’d rather have a holiday in Haiti. To quote their ad, “Anything can happen. We like it this way.” Hysterical, but at least you’ve been warned. “You can be yourself here.” Right, do feel free to be an anarchist, a looter, or an arsonist. It’s all good. “Come see for yourself,” they plead. I’ve been shot at before, so I think I’ll pass.
Humor aside, as the Democrats struggle to find political cover for their unpopular crime-is-fine agenda of “no borders, no bail, no jail, no cops,” look out for their tried and true deflections. You can be sure we’ll be hearing it’s either Donald Trump’s fault, systemic racism, global warming, or their latest excuse, unvaccinated deplorables.
Paul Entrikin is a newer resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.