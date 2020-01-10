As Neal Larson, who often writes guest editorials for the Idaho State Journal, said in his Jan. 5 column, the video of the shotgun-toting Keith Thomas Kinnunen shooting Anton "Tony" Wallace and fellow parishioner Richard White, during Sunday services at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, was indeed chilling.
As soon as I heard about it, I immediately scanned the internet for all the information I could get on the incident and saw the video. I personally agree with Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas who said that in spite of the two tragic deaths of Wallace and White, it was amazing that only two parishioners were killed before Jack Wilson, the head of the church's security team was able to stop the shooter from harming any more of the 242 people in attendance at the services.
Does that mean that churches should encourage people who have concealed carry licenses to carry concealed at church? Pardon my French but "hell no." No concealed carry course in the United States that most people can afford teaches the kind of tactics necessary to thwart an active shooter in a crowded venue such as a church.
Unfortunately, Neal Larson's column, "Pew Pew: Do guns and churches mix?," didn't try to answer the question the title asks. He simply resorted to his support of concealed or open carry as the right of all law-abiding citizens. He even goes so far as to advise people that if their church prohibits concealed or open carry, "a decision made in good faith between two seemingly contradictory sets of principles will probably not jeopardize their souls. Life is filled with these lesser-of-two evils choices." I wonder how that statement will go over with Larson's church leaders.
Even Texas gives the church the right to decide if people who have a concealed license can carry in church.
Neal goes on to reiterate some of the cliches that all of us who support the Second Amendment have used from time to time, such as, "The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun" and the idea that no-gun zones encourage active shooters because they don't expect any real resistance. He also asks, "Don't we want would-be intruders to be uncertain and afraid? Prohibiting guns and publicly announcing it will embolden assailants."
I admit that I can sympathize with many of the cliches he uses, but his beef in his article is that his religious leaders have prohibited all but law enforcement from carrying guns concealed or openly in church. Why isn't he as concerned with the right of his religious leaders to prohibit all but law enforcement personnel from carrying guns at church services?
Larson also states that during his radio discussions with his fellow church members he would guess that two-thirds of them who were packing before the church prohibited carrying at church are still packing now. That is an interesting statement since he didn't say, "packing at church before, are still packing at church now," but it does give the impression he meant at church although he didn't specifically word it that way in his column.
My own experience is that few, if any, members including myself were carrying concealed before the church prohibited carrying handguns and there hasn't been any change or even discussion on the topic. We were simply read the church leader's statement and we will comply with their counsel. Why not? According to Christianity Today, the chance of dying from church violence in the next 12 months is 1 in 18,393,327.
Neal Larson may not feel that parishioners carrying concealed weapons at church detracts from a spiritual atmosphere, but that is his opinion. His church leaders apparently do not agree and would appreciate his support.
Neal Larson also misunderstands the facts when he claimed that, "for the most part, those who carry concealed firearms are well-trained and responsible, and do so in a manner that is not a distraction."
First of all, Texans have to complete the most intense and thorough concealed course in the country, including a written exam and qualification with the handgun they plan to carry. Instructors of the Texas concealed carry program spend 32 more hours than their students to qualify as an instructor in the program, including a final written exam and range qualification with both a revolver and a semi-automatic handgun. The Texas Concealed Handgun Course was never intended to prepare students to do bodyguard duty at churches or any other crowded venue. It was designed to prepare a student to defend oneself and family with the knowledge and skill necessary to justifiably use deadly force in the gravest extreme cases such as home invasion or personal attack.
Jack Wilson, the security team leader at the West Freeway Church of Christ, in White Settlement, Texas, who fatally shot Keith Kinnunen, is a retired FBI agent, firearms instructor and a reserve member of the county sheriff's department. He has spent hours training his team to defend the church members from an active shooter, while praying that their training would never be necessary. That team was definitely highly trained and responded as they were trained to do.
People who only have concealed carry license training are not qualified to defend members of a crowded gathering such as church services. Without the kind of training Jack Wilson's team had and a coordinated response plan was known by every member of the team and practiced for hours prior to an actual incident, people with concealed carry licences would simply make the situation worse.
Those who have had extensive training in tactical responses to active shooters generally consider people with concealed carry licenses as "unconsciously incompetent" if they try to go outside the training to defend oneself and family.
I would advise Neal Larson to stop being unconsciously incompetent and comply with his church leader's prohibition against carrying at church, except for law enforcement. It might actually do his soul some good.
Smokey Merkley, who grew up in Pocatello, was a member of the Health and Kinesiology Department at Texas A&M University. He taught self-defense and marksmanship with rifles and wrote text books about self-defense and rifle marksmanship. He was also a Texas Department of Public Safety certified concealed handgun Instructor. After retiring from Texas A&M, he returned to Pocatello. He can be contacted at mokeydo41245@hotmail.com.