The Second Amendment is the third shortest article and only contains 27 words. Yet it is the most hotly debated portion of our constitution. I feel brevity is usually best. But friendships are being tested over whether your own interpretation is of an originalist or textualist foundation.
An originalist would believe all the amendments are absolute rights versus privileges. There is a basic and simple difference between the two concepts of right versus privilege. A right cannot, should not be, infringed upon as the Second Amendment clearly states. It is intended to be permanent and eternal. A privilege is what your parents or government grant to you and can be, should be, removed or temporarily adjusted if the responsibility that accompanies it is abused, neglected or in any way misused.
With every all too frequent mass shooting, my thoughts dwell on the possible solutions to the problem of the right to bear arms. I will admit that I do not grasp the reasons for owning an assault style rifle aside from the military or law enforcement ranks. But I defend and agree with their constitutional right to own and bear such a weapon if they so choose. My son owns a 9 mm pistol. Hobby interest and self protection are his motivational reasons. I do not disagree with him either and pray daily he handles it wisely.
Where my thoughts seem to land include a few principles I would like to pontificate on briefly:
1. We should avoid “infringing” on the Second Amendment right to “bear arms.” That is the actual wording, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed upon.” The definition of infringement is: ‘to encroach, hinder, defeat or frustrate in a way that violates the law or the rights of another.” So with that being said, does a waiting period, background check (found to be unconstitutional by SCOTUS in 1997) or requirement for extra training prior to purchase such a weapon infringe that right? I suggest it does only for those who have other nefarious intentions. The Brady Law, passed in 1994 following the attempted assasination of President Ronald Reagan required a waiting period for the purchase of handguns. Evidence is sketchy as to whether or not a decline in gun violence was produced by this requirement. But my spidey sense says that it should have an effect. A law-abiding citizen should be understanding and patient enough to negotiate those standards that are meant for public and personal safety.
2. The example of the extra steps to secure a hunting license or driver's license are applicable to the discussion because those two things are privileges, not constitutional rights. Therefore, I would not label those requirements as infringements. Privileges can be restricted or removed by those giving the privilege but a right should not and cannot be infringed upon, if you are an originalist in constitutional interpretations.
3. Control of our environment seems to be the paramount and least controversial aspect of the discussion of what is right. Why are we not enforcing the multitude of laws already on the books? Why are courts and prosecutors so reluctant to charge, prosecute and enforce violations of a felony nature that involves guns? Any law enforcement officer can tell you of dismissed or reduced charges in cases that resulted in potentially violent personalities maintaining their gun rights. Only to see repeat offenses leading to death or injury. Why are our schools so unprepared by not conducting more frequent safety drills for both students and staff? I am not speaking of the old fashioned fire drills, which are mandated by Idaho state law (Idaho code 16.03.22.410), but of the more intense and detailed lockdown evacuation drills designed for active shooter scenarios. Good training is available and if more funding is needed, then that should be priority No. 1 for the next session of the Idaho legislative session. No more excuses. Do the training and install the recommended physical environmental measures designed to increase safety and decrease unfettered access, or lose the funding!
I hate to say this, but it is somewhat quixotic to expect complete elimination of such events. I do, however, predict that a significant reduction in the frequency of such massacres would be seen over time if our environment, not guns themselves, was controlled more efficiently. Whether we are gun owners or not, we need to accept the fact that with both rights and privileges, comes responsibility. Let's do a better job of being responsible.
Let's remember, the men who wrote the Second Amendment did not just return from a hunting trip. They just finished liberating a nation.
Todd Thomas was born and raised in Preston. He’s currently serving his fourth term on the Preston City Council and works full time as a physical therapist. He can be reached at toddt@prestonid.us.