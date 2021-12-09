I am not a lawyer, but I have practiced law. I’ve served as both prosecution and defense council in court-martials, sat on federal grand juries and served on petit juries. None of my trials made national news, well maybe the federal grand jury, but that was back in the 1970s before the network news was so obviously agenda driven. I wonder how my trials might have gone if they were held today when the media has already told us who is guilty if charged.
Vietnam 1969, a few clicks north of Da Nang and the case of the supply sergeant assaulting the captain. To ensure the “fairest” of the trial, the newest lieutenant around was ordered to defend the obviously guilty enlisted man. Words came to violence when, in front of several witnesses, the supply sergeant struck his company commander. There was no doubt who started the fight. Both men were Caucasian, so no racial component there. You be the judge: “guilty” or not?
The verdict of the board was a very quick “guilty.” Then, prior to sentencing, the defense presented extenuating and mitigating circumstances. Into the record went the sergeant’s long, undistinguished, but unblemished service record and a plea based on the stress of Vietnam. The board retired to agree on the sentence of assaulting a superior officer in a combat zone. What would be your sentence? The board returned and, as was their right, reversed their verdict. The sergeant was officially found “not guilty.”
Did the well-armed troops riot? No. Did the officers protest and exclaim, “No justice, no peace?” Was the captain crying in the Army Times about the verdict? No and no again because everyone knew that after the sergeant’s blow the captain had defended himself with vigor and thoroughly pounded the sergeant. Everyone knew it, but not a bit of it came out in the trial. A lifer’s career and pension was saved by the victim’s vigorous self defense (retaliation?) that may have gone a bit too far. Was justice well served? Could it have been in today’s woke Army?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the federal government’s grand jury case against Gov. Edwin Edwards. Gov. Edwards was a scoundrel, a rake and undoubtedly corrupt. But Louisiana loved him enough to elect him four times.
Asked about infidelity, he would respond, “I do like beautiful women.” His close, personal spokesperson was absolutely stunning with a gorgeous Southern accent and a disarming innocence to match. Challenged about frequent gambling junkets to Vegas and the Caribbean, “I do like to gamble,” he’d freely admit. His wife was caught with an envelope of $10,000 cash in her purse from a Korean lobbyist. When asked why she didn’t report it, her response was a shocked, indignant, “Why, y'all can’t expect me to remember every envelope full of cash I get!”
Who wouldn’t love a man who hosted a jambalaya crayfish boil election victory party on the sprawling Louisiana State University campus and invited everyone in Louisiana to attend! Unlike President Barack Obama’s crowd, governor Edwards partied with everyone.
The feds hated him. They eventually got him on racketeering charges in 2001, but it was a long struggle. I was on a six-month-long federal grand jury mostly seated to investigate the governor in the 1970s. The feds could not have done a worse job. Their charges were trivial and even those lacked compelling evidence. Their choice for prosecution attorney was terrible. He was clearly out to make a name for himself and, perhaps worse, he had the wrong accent.
The 23 of us wasted our time on counterfeit postal stamp cases from across the river in Port Allen. There were no True Bills issued against the governor even though literally everyone in the state knew better. Justice, then as now, is not as sterile and clear cut as you might think it is.
Finally, the case of young Mr. X, whose name I have forgotten, who was on trial for armed robbery. A criminal case from the 1970s in Deep South Baton Rouge. I was seated in the jury box in an otherwise empty courtroom when in strolled a calm young Black man carrying a flashy bead-covered briefcase. He casually sat right down at the defense table. Clearly he’d been there before and knew his way around a courtroom better than I did.
The restaurant owner testified that the masked gunman with the 12-gauge shotgun aimed in his terrified face was none other than his recently fired dishwasher. Several of the defendant’s family swore he was with them cleaning up in a movie theater. The prosecution was pathetic and claimed that the recent purchase of a beater of a used car was proof of robbery spoils.
A mostly white jury (it may have been all white) couldn’t find the young man guilty based on the evidence presented. Was he guilty? Almost certainly, but we could not convict him.
What I learned from these experiences and others is that justice is not always obvious and clear cut. Our justice system is flawed and not always just in verdict or sentence, but consider the alternative. There are checks and balances throughout the process. Truth and fairness can be difficult to square with the outcomes, but at least for now one is not always judged “guilty, if charged.”
Paul Entrikin is a resident of Pocatello. He grew up in Baton Rouge and has two degrees from Louisiana State University. Following a tour in Vietnam as an Army officer, he began his career in information technology. The last 35 years of his career were with ExxonMobil at a variety of foreign and domestic locations.