There are a lot of really good reasons to cut or eliminate a tax. For example, the income tax takes money from people who earned it, and that’s not right. Another is the property tax, which takes from people based on the value of their home, even if a person has a fixed income or no income, which is also not right.
The grocery tax is also among the most immoral of taxes. The grocery tax forces the payer to remit money to the government for the simple pleasure of purchasing life sustaining food. If you are unable to pay the tax, you simply cannot buy food. You can’t walk into a grocery store and leave with the products you need for yourself or your family unless and until the state is able to collect its cut.
Most states recognize the immorality of this and therefore choose to avoid this tax. Not in Idaho. We’re one of the few remaining states that still requires cash purchases to be marked up with the same 6 percent sales tax you’d pay on other goods.
Some might argue that the grocery tax at least does some good in that it pays for state services. But that’s false. That money doesn’t pay for anything. It doesn’t pay for schools. It doesn’t pay for roads. It doesn’t pay for the police. Instead, the money merely sits in an account, and then it is rebated at an arbitrary rate when we file our income tax returns: $100 for most everyone including children, and $120 for seniors.
Supporters of this scheme argue that it’s a great way to tax people from out of state for their grocery purchases but only give the rebates to folks who live and file taxes in Idaho. And that’s an interesting argument but for the pain that the grocery tax inflicts on Idahoans who need their money now, for expenses today, and not months down the road.
I’ve also heard people suggest that the grocery tax is a good mechanism to tax the poor, who might not otherwise pay taxes. This is also not true, as many poor people are on government assistance programs like food stamps, and groceries purchased with food stamps are not taxed.
In recent years, several attempts were made to eliminate the tax on groceries. One even made it to the governor’s desk but was vetoed by that libertarian turned RINO Butch Otter. Ever since then, House and Senate leadership have conspired to keep the rest of the Legislature from even considering repeal of the grocery tax.
Sen. Christy Zito, a conservative Republican from Hammett, tried to get lawmakers to add the grocery tax repeal to Gov. Brad Little’s income tax cut legislation, but she was rebuffed by her colleagues. In fact, the Senate Republican caucus put out a news release claiming, inaccurately and erroneously, that she was trying to reduce the size of the governor’s tax cut. Apparently even threatening the continued tax treatment of groceries in Idaho results in a rebuke from the powers that be.
This legislative session, Rep. Ron Nate has introduced a grocery tax repeal bill, but it’s been kept off the agenda by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Steve Harris and House Speaker Scott Bedke.
Instead, lawmakers are considering a proposal to raise the grocery tax credit by $20. That’s as close to doing nothing as the Legislature can possibly get. That’s really too bad, because if Idaho lawmakers can’t operate the government without shaking down its residents for lunch money, they’re doing something wrong.
Doyle Beck is the Bonneville County Republican Party’s state committeeman.