A flippant and cynical game is being played with the grocery tax. We all recognize that food is vital to both human health and childhood development. Our tax policy should not create obstacles to putting nutritious meals on the table.
For years the Idaho Legislature has debated two different approaches to lifting the burden of taxes on food. They are:
ONE — A GROCERY CREDIT: The winning proposal to date has been for Idahoans to claim back a major portion of sales taxes paid through a grocery tax credit. Most Idahoans who file income tax returns obtain this credit automatically. But even qualifying non-filers can obtain the rebate.
An advantage to the grocery credit is that it retains the tax on out-of-state visitors who buy food as they pass through Idaho. The current credit is a good deal for the poorest 20 percent of Idahoans. For these homes, food is a big portion of monthly expenses, and the credit returns money even to those families operating on “shoestring” food budgets.
The current $100 per person credit doesn’t fully reimburse for taxes paid on caviar, wine and expensive cheese. But those living off ramen and oatmeal probably get back more from the credit than they pay. Because of an added $20 bump up for those over 65, the credit is especially helpful to the elderly poor.
A big disadvantage of the credit is that you pay the government and then wait to get your money back. Any adjustment to the credit must be legislated, so inflation can degrade its value over time. The Legislature acted this year to raise the credit to $120 per person, but Idaho taxpayers won’t see it until they file for refunds on their 2023 taxes, which will be in 2024.
TWO — A GROCERY EXEMPTION: An alternative idea debated each year would be for Idaho to exempt groceries from the 6 percent sales tax. “Taxable status” can now be programmed into computerized cash registers, making implementation nearly invisible. Roughly four out of five Idahoans would pay less in food taxes, and the impact of inflation would no longer affect the tax rate.
There would be new legislative battles over what constitutes “a grocery.” National controversy already exists over food fed to pets, foods partially or completely prepared or cooked onsite, and ingredients that are dietary in small quantities, but industrial in bulk (i.e. salt or vinegar).
Because of these controversies, online retailers are frequently defaulting to collect the tax and then assume you will file for any refund due on your state taxes.
Each approach has advantages and disadvantages. They are both “progressive” in that billionaires get next to nothing from either tax treatment, while the working poor get a major boost either way.
Unfortunately, some Idaho partisans ignore this straightforward debate. These scoundrels look only for a wedge issue through which to gain political power, dishonestly suggesting a vote for one approach without repealing the other. But “doing both” makes no sense.
Set aside for the moment that it would be impossible to appropriately size a “credit” for taxes on something that is never taxed. Also forget that the “double-dipped” revenue forgone must come from somewhere, most likely state education budgets.
The real deceit in “doing both” is that the “grocery credit” becomes a wealth redistribution that has nothing to do with purchasing food. It takes revenue from those who pay taxes and redistributes it to everyone equally, including to those who don’t. There’s a name for that. It’s called socialism.
Honest legislators can differ: Some are for the credit and some prefer an exemption. But those who will not tell you which they would adopt, and which they would vote against, are being dishonest with you.
“Doing both” is policy nonsense, and most legislators know that. That means the politicians pretending they can “do both” are lying to you. And liars don’t deserve re-election.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.