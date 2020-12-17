A concept some have dubbed "greater capitalism" is evolving in these difficult times. Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan-Chase CEO and chairman, wrote his employees and the world on May 19 that the coronavirus crisis is a "wake-up call" for a more inclusive economy. Dimon said the crisis should be used to build an economy that offers opportunities for “dramatically more people” because the last few months have laid bare the reality that, even before the pandemic hit, far too many people were living on the edge. The 85-year-old libertarian tycoon Charles Koch told the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 13 that after funding conservative causes, he is turning his attention to issues like poverty, addiction, gang violence, homelessness and recidivism. Pope Francis and big business CEOs have begun a Council for Inclusive Capitalism with environmental and sustainable-business goals
Greater capitalism appears centered on three "greater than" concepts: equal opportunity is greater than equal outcome; stakeholders are greater than shareholders; and solutions today are greater than solutions tomorrow. Greater capitalism’s roots lie not in big companies but in small businesses and entrepreneurs who ask for little more than a fair chance and a level playing field. Some economists say greater capitalism can overtake traditional big-business American capitalism, which at its worst buys labor and material cheap as possible, often imported, adds some value then sells at the very highest price the market will bear to reward shareholders over communities, employees and the environment. Now at any grocery store or aboard any UPS truck, where the low-paid heroes were previously termed “unskilled workers,” they are now known with respect, as essential. More leaders know that the cost of imprisoning a person or entrapping them in jobs that pay less than unemployment compensation is many multiples of what it would have cost to educate and nurture people properly. Similarly keeping people healthy now is cheaper than dealing with sick and prematurely dead.
Government that cares about people is an important ingredient in greater capitalism. The most effective implementers for opportunity, stakeholders and solutions today are business leaders at a time when government is gridlocked. Here are some business examples who can be role models for greater capitalism and for government leaders as well.
• Frank Vandersloot, Melaleuca CEO and Idaho’s richest person, took issue with medical debt collectors. He funded legal relief and successfully lobbied for legislation to achieve better fairness.
• Nick Hanauer, a Seattle billionaire, lobbied to raise minimum wages there and has showcased the successful impacts.
• Billionaire Robert Smith paid off student debt for the entire Morehouse College class of 2019. More recently his firm made a software patch that allows small businesses and local lender access to big bank lending so over 90,000 PPP loans were processed in May alone.
• Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg has laid off zero of his 145,000 employees and has pledged not to end any contracts right now for those who can’t pay. It’s the right thing to do at a time when personal connectivity is as essential as electricity.
• Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, pledged to have a virus vaccine ready for widespread distribution to vulnerable populations this year, defying the conventional 18-month projections. He committed a billion dollars and business face to achieve a solution now when most businesses fear overpromising.
• Ray Dalio, Bridgewater Associates leader, realized low-income students without computers couldn’t learn at home effectively. He teamed with Bill Gates and Michael Dell to provide 60,000 fully loaded computers.
Paying for education, health care and small business fairness now is an investment enabling large business and government success in the future. Who can enable public-private greater capitalism like the examples above? I would hope that Idaho’s Congressional delegation would be advocates for these principles. We can hope that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, a strong female leader, can encourage inclusive political institutions and collaborative processes that can build public-private partnerships.
The stakes for change right now couldn’t be higher. Economic tumult emboldens the fringes. During the Great Depression, communism, isolationism and nativism all surged — and that was before social media. Instead, a decade after the Depression, American businesses were the envy of the world, and American workers achieved a quality of life their parents and grandparents couldn’t have fathomed. We’re at that same crossroads right now: toward a greater capitalism or a continued societal fraying — and the sobering alternative that this would all be for naught. We can move ahead thoughtfully, together with the type of inspirational leadership that greater capitalists bring.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy submarine commander and manufacturing manager.