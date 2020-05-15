In early November I, like many of you, will once again go into a voting booth and select from a slate of candidates for public office those for whom I will vote. In most cases, this exercise will involve using one hand to mark the ballot and the other to hold my nose while I do it.
Rarely in the past 46 years have I been enthusiastic about a candidate for any major public office. I am more than a little bit sure that I'm not alone in this sentiment.
The two-party system in this country failed us a long time ago. It's just taking a while for that to become completely evident. A system with only binary choices for most state and federal elected offices might as well be designed to promote division.
In order to enthusiastically line up behind almost any major political candidate these days, you have to have drank an awful lot of Kool-Aid. Candidates for president and most of Congress have become increasingly ideological — flirting with the fringe at their particular edge of the social spectrum if not embracing it themselves — because they felt that they had to. You need the true believers to get up the first rungs of the political ladder. By the time the rest of us have a chance to weigh in, the die's been cast.
This is a process that nearly always weeds out individuals with good character and sound judgment in favor of ideologues with little ability to actually govern or lead. There's a saying out there that we get the government that we deserve. True that. No one in the United States Congress and no president of our country is anointed, but they get elected. And the reason we generally get terrible candidates for public office can be found by strolling down the hallway for a glance in the nearest mirror.
Right now it ought to be evident to everyone except the people on the extremes, who are generally beyond reach anyway, that our political leadership has largely failed us during the current pandemic crisis. I see panic, cowardice, opportunism, avarice, shirking of responsibility, abdication of moral authority and many other antonyms of leadership, but little leadership itself. There are very few politicians with any national clout who've wreathed themselves in any glory the past few months.
Few, however, isn't the same as none. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for instance, has risen to the occasion. I watch his daily press conferences for a vital reminder of what professional competence looks like. I happen to profoundly disagree with the majority of Gov. Cuomo's political positions, but it's hard to fault him in his steady, data-driven, macroscopic view of the coronavirus pandemic and what needs to be done about it.
During one of Cuomo's early coronavirus press conferences, week's before the push-back against stay-at-home orders became widespread, he was the first politician I heard talk about how keeping the economy shut down for more than a month or so wasn't going to fly. When recently asked by a reporter why he wasn't sending out police or National Guard to clear public gatherings he said, “Because I can't tell 19 million people what to do.”
Cuomo knows that it's important that most citizens buy into what he's promoting as a solution. He knows that he has to be straight with them. He has earned my respect. And I've spoken with a number of conservative friends who feel roughly the same way.
Perhaps we are onto something here. Maybe the silver lining in the current dark cloud over us is that we might start re-imagining the characteristics we value in our political leaders. Maybe we start choosing the best candidates instead of idiots who's sole pitch to one side or the other is pandering to their basest instincts.
Right now, I care less about supporting politicians who are on my side of the issues close to me than supporting those who are intelligent, good in the pocket, courageous and display sound judgment.
That's one of the reasons I'm taking a hard look at Congressman Justin Amash in his third-party bid for president. Even though I do not agree with Amash on many issues, I think that he's honest, trustworthy, bright and as gutsy as they come.
Amash rode the tea-party wave into Congress nearly a decade ago. He's no one's idea of a liberal. Yet he's the only Republican in the House who had the guts to stand up to President Donald Trump and what nearly the entire Republican Party has become. That, alone, makes him OK in my book.
Will I ultimately vote for Congressman Amash for president? I don't know. We'll have to see how things evolve. But I'll certainly support his right to be heard. And I will, in turn, listen to what he has to say. He's earned that from me.
If I had more of an opportunity to choose among candidates who displayed intelligence, courage, good judgment and the ability to reach everyone, instead of just their own followers, I'd find voting a far more passable experience.
Associated Press and Idaho Press Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer, consultant and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time raising children, llama farming, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His video blog, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at facebook.com/HowlinattheMoonin251 and on YouTube at bit.ly/2SN745k.