“I would maintain that thanks are the highest form of thought; and that gratitude is happiness doubled by wonder," wrote G.K. Chesterton.
This thought underscores a message that is more important today than ever in recent memory: gratitude in times of adversity. For those who don't know me, I taught English and communication at Idaho State University from 2004 to 2007. My family moved back to Pocatello in October. I now teach remotely at Boise State University.
As I enjoy the beautiful mountains and warm smiles all around me once again, the good vibes are juxtaposed with the fact that many have dealt with heartbreaking disappointment, sorrow and discouragement brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. How do we heal, endure and move forward?
It doesn't matter where you came from. Where you are going is all that counts. Where you end up, each destination on the journey, is determined by the lenses through which you see the world.
I have a cousin who got caught up in significant troubles with the law. As he shook off the shackles of the past, he ended up married with children. Now he faced the task of putting together a career that would support a family, despite his troubled background. He ended up taking a job where he was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It was the emergency crew for things like a street light being down. Imagine — holidays, your daughter's birthday — anytime you could be called to work. When asked how the job was going, he would always respond: "Great!"
This family leader had internalized gratitude as the first and primary ingredient to long-term success. There aren't many good jobs for convicted felons. But this one paid more than enough to support his young and growing family. He also realized that the downtime in between road emergencies was also more than enough for him to spend ample time with them. He came to know that being grateful for these facts gave him the motivation and sustainable strength to sacrifice having a predictable schedule. The result was a much greater and more important outcome.
Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, recently called all who will listen to give thanks. In addition to the coronavirus, he pointed out the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face.
"There is, however, a remedy — one that may seem surprising — because it flies in the face of our natural intuitions," Nelson said. "Nevertheless, its effects have been validated by scientists as well as men and women of faith. I am referring to the healing power of gratitude."
In a classic speech, Connie L. Blakemore, a former Brigham Young University professor of physical education spoke about how modern science has now documented the partnership of the body and spirit.
To summarize: What we are thinking and feeling in the brain is being transformed into chemical substances. Through a chain of reactions and receptors, the brain and nervous system communicate with the body. We have intellect in every cell.
Thus, if we are feeling joy, love, gratitude or faith, this is felt in every cell of the body. If we are feeling depressed or angry or stressed, this is also evidenced throughout. These chemicals produced in the brain actually have the ability to bolster the immune system. They can even prevent disease organisms from entering cells.
Feelings such as love, forgiveness, joy and peace bolster the immune system. Those who feel powerless, helpless and out of control generally have compromised immunity, Blakemore concluded.
Therefore, if you maintain an attitude of gratitude and take joy in it, the effects are evidenced in your body, mind, and soul. Oprah Winfrey keeps a gratitude journal and says, "I've learned from experience that if you pull the lever of gratitude every day, you'll be amazed at the results."
If your beliefs are based on a grateful vision, it will allow you to see the abundance around you. Beliefs are the lenses through which you see the world. What you believe determines your focus and, in turn, your actions.
I was able to manifest my goals despite adversity, in my experience for the 13 years prior to our moving back to the Smile Capitol. We had left Pocatello in 2007 in search of, so I thought, bigger and better things. My timing wasn't great. I was switching jobs and communities right before the great recession of 2008. So I ended up in an unstable situation and too far away from a great support network that I had worked hard to carefully cultivate. On top of that, in April of 2008 we were blessed with our third bundle of joy. So now I am in a recession, adjusting to new, complex organizations with three small children. And if that doesn't sound challenging enough, my lovely wife fell into severe postpartum depression for the second time.
It seemed as if I had chosen a seat on the Titanic. But with an eye on God and gratitude, a path forward was forged. I used the isolated times to build an online presence and career that included teaching, writing and other creative ventures. Today, this allows me to live and work virtually from anywhere in the world.
I chose Pocatello.
Michael Strickland of Pocatello teaches at Boise State University.