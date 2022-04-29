I’m reporting good news today, but being greedy in asking to have two wishes granted. The first three phases of the origami exhibit have been installed in the lobby of the Pocatello Regional Airport. These include a 1,000 cranes sculpture display, tessellation wall hangings and nine kusudamas. The final phases still being created will feature silk origami flowers and an interpretative kiosk.
The origami project has faced challenges between COVID-19 impacts and health struggles for the master artist, Hugh Suenaga, who proposed creating this exhibit. During the past six months when the committee was focused upon completing the first three phases, Hugh has had four major heart surgeries. He was being operated upon when the crane exhibit took flight through the dedicated effort of many volunteers with oversight assistance from Curt Schmitz and Amber Tews from the Idaho Museum of Natural History.
It’s symbolic that a key component of the exhibit are the Senbazuru Heart Cranes folded from handmade Chiyogami-Yuzen paper originally created over 1,300 years ago. These cranes compromise the majority of the 1,000 birds in the exhibit and are incredibly difficult to fold. It is estimated 2,000 hours were required to make the cranes and another 500 hours solely to install the crane exhibit.
A folded heart is featured prominently on the back side of the cranes. Hugh’s heart had to be removed from his body during his surgery, and he is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve when he speaks about the beauty and importance of origami. One heart to another, Hugh has been driven to complete this project in spite of his many health setbacks.
Readers may know about the legend of Sadako Sasaki. She was the Japanese girl from Hiroshima who contracted leukemia after the atomic bombing of her city during World War II. Sadako set out to fold 1,000 cranes hoping it would save her life. She sadly perished, but every year over 10 million wishful cranes are sent to the memorial for world peace in Hiroshima.
Work remains to finish the entire exhibit, but all involved are savoring this monumental step towards realizing the dream. A recent visitor to Pocatello of Japanese descent spoke with the director of the airport. She assumed the origami exhibit had been imported from Japan due to the quality and beauty of the artwork and was impressed to learn it was folded by artists from Southeast Idaho.
The exhibit’s creation has been made possible by grant support from the Ifft Foundation, the Bistline Family Foundation, the local chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and private donors along with untold volunteer hours.
It is customary for the folder(s) of 1,000 cranes to have a wish granted upon their completion. Forgive our greedy request, but we are making two wishes. The first is that Hugh Suenaga regains the heartfelt vitality and passion that has driven him to achieve the origami exhibit. This same energy contributed greatly in realizing the vision that brought the Japanese Kizuna Garden into existence at the airport. The volunteers involved in producing these artistic regional enhancements have labored for approximately 15 years.
The second wish is that the cruel war in Ukraine comes to an immediate end. It is hard to comprehend the depravity of this senseless conflict or that Putin would threaten using nuclear weapons to further his shallow aims. Aggressive morons have a knack for attaining power, but they lack the ability to learn from history. Putin’s Russia has lost the respect of the world, and everything must be done to bring this evil to an end. How many more innocent Sadako’s must our planet endure?
If you seek an enjoyable outing, consider visiting the Pocatello Airport to view the origami exhibit and to tour the Kizuna Garden. The parking is free, and you can drive straight to the entrance of the Kizuna garden with the origami exhibit beckoning from the airport lobby.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.