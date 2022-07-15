In a recent interview with columnist Chuck Malloy, Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher expressed a rather negative attitude concerning the investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Republican politicians for the most part view the committee’s work as being, in Fulcher’s words, “one-sided.” Meaning, I guess, that the committee is exclusively focused on exposing who was ultimately responsible for the attempt to overthrow the entire democratic process of free elections and peaceful transition of power in the United States. You know, trivial stuff like that.
Many Republican leaders even accuse the committee of going after Donald Trump. Well, duh.
I’ve watched enough Edward G. Robinson, James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart crime movies to know that when it comes to gangs, or the mob, the law goes after the Big Cheese.
It’s like in Edward G. Robinson’s 1931 classic “Little Caesar.” The cops ultimately want to lock up Caesar “Rico” Bandello. Sure, they’ll nab lowly thugs like Little Arnie Lorch or Otero. But that’s just to get them to squeal and testify against Caesar.
Is Rep. Fulcher implying that bit players like Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows are who the committee should hold responsible for the riot, and that the star, producer and director should completely get off the hook?
Once Fulcher realized in the interview that his argument against the Jan. 6 investigation was not making any sense whatsoever, he quickly changed the subject saying, “Donald Trump is not and has never been a Boy Scout. … I know who he is. But if the policies he espoused were in place today, you and I wouldn’t be talking about these other issues.”
Now there’s a red herring so obvious that it’s more like a gray whale.
So, just like that, the conversation switched from how “one-sided” the Jan. 6 investigation is to, hang on to your MAGA hat, high gas prices and inflation!
According to Fulcher, those are the issues the American people are concerned about, not an attempted insurrection and the death of the republic. And he feels that’s why the GOP will win big in the November midterm elections which he apparently thinks is all that matters, rather politically myopic if you ask me.
And how do you think Rep. Fulcher explains high gas prices and inflation? Well, with the familiar Republican ‘one-sided’ response: He blames President Joe Biden.
Fulcher condemns Biden’s “failed policies” such as not allowing “drilling on public lands or water” and by discouraging “financing for fossil fuel projects.”
First, I have discussed this very issue with reliable sources working in the oil industry, and they flat out state that Biden’s policies have nothing to do with the high gas prices.
Indeed, consider these facts: U.S. crude oil production in Biden’s first year was higher than in each of Trump’s first two years. And the Biden administration approved more drilling permits in its first year than the Trump administration approved in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
At the same time, Biden has called for a gradual shift away from oil and gas production and toward renewable energy sources for the future because his vision goes beyond just the midterm elections.
And, by the way, oil does not come from fossils. I know “fossil fuel” is a common term, but it’s a misnomer. The term probably originated with the myth that oil was created from dead dinosaurs.
One could almost be led to believe that this is how the GOP energy policy of “Drill, baby, drill,” which is indirectly referenced by Rep. Fulcher, came to be. That some Republican politicians still think oil comes from dead dinosaurs, so there must be an endless supply.
I’ve noticed there has been a steady stream of movies coming out of Hollywood lately in which dinosaurs are depicted as still freely roaming the earth. Perhaps this explains the GOP leadership’s confusion on this issue.
It’s even possible the party’s politicians confuse these fantasy films with documentaries, and with all those dinosaurs stomping around they wonder why we can’t slaughter them like cattle to make more oil.
I know that the Giganotosaurus, Therizinosaurus and Dilophosaurus in “Jurassic World” look real but, sadly, they are not.
The hard reality that the GOP leadership must confront is that no Hollywood magic exists that is going to renew the world supply of oil. It is going to run out — and “Drill, baby, drill” will make it sooner than later.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) International Energy Outlook 2021 says, “The global supply of crude oil, other liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels is expected to be adequate to meet the world's demand for liquid fuels through 2050.”
Researching numerous sources, one finds the consensus is that the world oil supply will last from 30 to 50 years. And remember, much of that oil is in places like Russia, China and Iran. Countries, I’m guessing, not eager to share with the U.S.
Perhaps when it comes to dealing with high fuel costs and the wisdom of more conservation instead of more drilling, it would behoove the GOP leadership to look a bit further ahead than merely the next election — like President Biden is trying to do.
Mike Murphy of Pocatello is an award-winning columnist whose articles are syndicated by Senior Wire. He published a book titled “Tortoise Crossing – Expect Long Delays,” which is a collection of 100 of his favorite columns. It is available on Amazon.com.