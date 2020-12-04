The progress reports on vaccines against the coronavirus are good news. Pfizer and partner BioNTech, Moderna and now AstraZeneca working with Oxford University have reported their vaccines work. The Pfizer and Moderna offerings are working better than required or expected.
Before Thanksgiving, Pfizer asked to release their vaccine for use in the U.S. A decision on that request, an Emergency Use Authorization, may come as soon as the end of the week. Meanwhile, Moderna is preparing its own request for an EUA.
Between the two companies, enough doses to vaccinate 20 million Americans may be shipped to doctors and clinics across the country this month.
Then there’s the hard news. It’s still going to take months to make, distribute and deploy enough vaccine to end the pandemic. Plus, there’s the thorny question each state will have to answer. Who gets the first doses? Who has to wait a while longer?
In September, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a draft plan that offers a strong hint. It suggested vaccinating first responders and front-line health care workers, then the immunocompromised and nursing home patients, then teachers, school staff and others in critical occupations or situations, then children and young adults and workers in critical industries, and finally everyone else. The bottom line is those of us who are healthy adults will be (spoiler alert!) at the back of the vaccination line.
Just Tuesday, an independent advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to advise states to distribute the first vaccine doses in a manner similar to the September draft. The CDC committee recommended health care workers should be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
That makes sense. Just in Idaho, over 5,000 health care workers have been infected with COVID-19. Across the nation, about 2,000 health care workers have died from it.
The CDC committee also recommended residents of nursing homes and other extended care facilities be vaccinated as soon as possible. That’s because they run about a seven times higher risk of dying from a COVID-19 infection than the general public.
These decisions are logical and appear carefully thought out. They are also grim in their reality. It’s goal, says the CDC, is to “decrease death and serious disease as much as possible.”
The next question is, how many Americans will be willing to be vaccinated against the virus? As President-elect Joe Biden’s chief of staff put it on NBC’s Meet the Press, “Vaccines don’t save lives. Vaccinations save lives.”
There are reports of as high as 95 percent of those vaccinated being protected from becoming infected. Even those who have gotten COVID-19 after being vaccinated are reporting mostly very mild, rather than serious, cases. Such news will encourage people to become vaccinated.
The CDC has recommended an intensive campaign to promote vaccination against COVID-19. The incoming administration says it plans to follow that recommendation aggressively.
If vaccinations begin by Dec. 21 as hoped, the first people to get the shots won’t actually reach full immunization until the third to fourth week of January. There are two reasons for this. Depending on which manufacturer made the vaccine, the second dose can’t be administered for at least three weeks (Pfizer) or four weeks (Moderna) after the first. Then it takes another week to develop full immunity.
The excellent Warp Speed plan to supply vaccines against COVID-19 assumes about 250 million of us will receive the shots. If all goes well — a huge if —immunity for enough of those vaccinated to halt the pandemic may not be achieved until late May.
In other words, here’s the hard news. It’s rational to be prepared to do what you’ve been doing. Keep your distance, wear a mask and wash your hands often for at least another six months.
Dave Finkelnburg is a long-time Idahoan, a former newspaper journalist, and is currently semi-retired from an engineering career.