Giovanni Boccaccio’s masterpiece, "The Decameron," was written in the 14th century and consists of stories told to one another by a group of young, upper-class men and women from Florence, Italy, who have fled to a deserted villa a few miles from the city in order to protect themselves from the plague.
The book covers 10 days of their stay at the villa, and on the first day Boccaccio gives us an account of the plague that had invaded Florence in 1348. He writes that “into the notable city of Florence, fair over every other of Italy, there came the death-dealing pestilence, which, through the operation of the heavenly bodies or of our own iniquitous dealings, being sent down upon mankind for our correction by the just wrath of God, had for some years before appeared in the parts of the East … (and) had now unhappily spread towards the West.”
The “wrath of God,” and an unfortunate alignment of the planets, were about as good an explanation of the plague as anyone could come up with in the 14th century. Three centuries later, things hadn’t changed a great deal.
In the early 18th century, Daniel Defoe wrote his novel, "A Journal of the Plague Year," which is regarded as an accurate report of the final occurrence, in 1665, of the plague in London. The book’s narrator speaks disparagingly of the “astrological conjurations” to which the common folk were addicted, noting “that natural causes are assigned by the astronomers for such things,” but he, like Boccaccio, clearly believes that the plague was God’s “terrible judgment upon the whole nation,” caused by the sins of its people.
Today, well over three centuries later, I think it is safe to say that no one believes in the predictive or explanatory worth of astrology, yet a good many of us, it appears, still accept what some Christian ministers tell us, viz., that the coronavirus is due to God’s righteous wrath at our sins.
Which ministers? Well, one of them is Ralph Drollinger, who leads a weekly Bible study group attended by Donald Trump’s cabinet members, including Vice President Pence, Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson and Betsy DeVos. Drollinger has categorized God’s wrathful acts and identifies the coronavirus as a “sowing and reaping” wrath, originating in China’s leaders’ misbehavior, but he also blames people committed to “environmentalism” “lesbianism” and “homosexuality” for infiltrating the higher positions in our government and thereby being “largely responsible for God’s consequential wrath on our nation.”
Drollinger is by no means the only fundamentalist minister to cling to this ancient account of why natural disasters occur. One of Trump’s favorite ministers, Robert Jeffress, who preaches at a Baptist mega-church in Dallas, assured his 90,00 online viewers that, while the coronavirus is not one of the final plagues in the Book of Revelation, it is still the case that “all natural disasters can ultimately be traced to sin.”
Don’t parishioners ever wonder why God chooses to kill the innocent as well as the sinful with earthquakes and hurricanes and tsunamis; or why he feels that an eternity of suffering in hell after death is insufficient punishment for mankind’s sins?
And don’t the more thoughtful members of the flock wonder why it is that the world — even the world without the coronavirus — is such a woeful spectacle of suffering, even though they believe in a God who is all-knowing, all-powerful and good? Does this planet really seem to have been created, and watched over, by such a God?
That difficulty is traditionally called the Problem of Evil by theologians and philosophers. Thomas Oord, a theologian and teacher at Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, has been guest-sermonizing (by Zoom) on the topic: “If God is good, then why does the coronavirus exist?” He rejects the view that God is “angry about sin or gays and lesbians or whatever … (and is) using a natural evil to punish the world,” because “God is a god of love, he’s not in the business of doing evil.” Why then, one must ask, has God permitted the coronavirus to kill, as of this writing, some 275,000 people worldwide?
Oord’s answer reveals the dilemma of the Christian conception of God, viz., that, in order for the condition of the world to be compatible with God’s being good, God must be either ignorant of the evil or not powerful enough to remedy it. Oord chooses to believe the latter, contending that there are limits to God’s omnipotence. He is reported to claim that “God can’t simply prevent the coronavirus — or any other natural evils — single-handedly, but requires “our participation and cooperation to fight it,” How that solution applies to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as well is not explained.
I’ve focused on the evangelical, fundamentalist Christians who still buy into the old “God is angry at our sinfulness” explanation for natural disasters like the current pandemic. I have the feeling, however, that their view is decidedly in the minority now, and that most Christians find it unacceptable — or at least have no inclination to look beyond what science tells them.
