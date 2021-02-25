COVID-19 has delivered a double whammy when it comes to weight issues. For starters, you are far more likely to die from contracting coronavirus if you are obese.
What does it mean to be obese? From a scientific standpoint, one is considered overweight if their BMI (Body Mass Index) is over 25, and obese if their BMI exceeds 30. The calculation is determined by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by the square of their height in meters.
Extrapolating, you would be considered underweight at 124 pounds or less if you are a 5 foot 9 inch male, healthy at 125 pounds to 168, overweight at 169 to 202, and obese when exceeding 203 pounds.
The World Health Organization reported in 2016 that more than 1.9 billion people on the planet were overweight and that 13 percent of the world’s adult population is obese — those are alarming statistics.
This isn’t a column about fat shaming. Comedian Bill Maher aggressively took that posture on TV when he said, “Fat shaming doesn’t need to end; it needs to make a comeback.”
James Corden, another comedian, responded, “We’re not all as lucky as Bill Maher. We don’t all have a sense of superiority that burns 35,000 calories a day. ... Fat shaming is bullying and bullying only makes the problem worse.”
I digress. Meredith Wadman, writing for Science magazine (Sept. 11, 2020) observed from studies that obese people who contracted COVID-19 were 113 percent more likely to end up at the hospital than people of healthy weight, that 74 percent of those were more likely to be admitted to intensive care, and that 48 percent were more likely to die.
Not only is excessive fat killing us when it comes to coronavirus, but the pandemic has made us fatter. Joni Sweet reported in Healthline on Sept. 16, 2020, that if you are worried about weight gain due to coronavirus, you aren’t alone. Many of us have experienced unexpected weight gains from a combination of factors including stress, boredom munching of unhealthy food and increased sedentary time.
Sweet’s article observed that, “Dr. Len Horowitz, an internist and pulmonologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, says the average patient has put on anywhere from 3 to 15 pounds, and that they’re well aware of the weight gain.”
I’m an ironic case of coronavirus weight gain. After returning to Pocatello from Ecuador on an emergency flight one year ago, I settled into a coronavirus routine which included plenty of couch-potato time binging Netflix and YouTube videos.
During this time, being a Costco fan, I purchased several “tiny” boxes of their “Helados de Mexico.” That translates into ice cream bars from Mexico, and they come in a mix of strawberry, mango and coconut flavors (they are delicious treats). With visitors being rare during the pandemic, I pretty much polished them off by myself.
Six months disappeared in a Netflix-helados haze at which point I began preparing for my annual escape to Mexico. Needing new pants, I was disturbed to discover I required a larger waist size to obtain a comfortable fit.
Here’s where irony comes into play. I unplugged my television upon arriving in Mexico because I find the country too interesting to waste time watching TV. San Cristobal is set in a mountain valley like Pocatello, and I walk virtually everywhere, rarely eating ice cream, but occasionally enjoying flan. Two months of walking vanquished my weight gain, and I had to take my pants to a sastre (tailor) to reduce the expanded waist garnered from Mexican helados consumed in Idaho (hallelujah!).
The fundamental cause of obesity is, “an energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended.” You can toss those miracle diets out the window. Weight gain is generally about increased consumption of food coupled with more sedentary behavior. If you want to lose weight, consume less food and/or increase your physical activity, and engaging in both steps is most effective.
Obtaining weight loss isn’t rocket science; however, President John F. Kennedy did push us towards the moon while wanting healthier Americans when he promoted fitness in the 1960s. The genius ditty “Chicken Fat” resulted from Kennedy’s initiative.
The song’s catchy lyrics were drummed into my head in the fourth grade when my favorite teacher, Mrs. Mooney, regularly played the music while we exercised to this amusing rhyme: “Push up every morning — 10 times. Push up starting low. Once more on the rise, nuts to the flabby guys. Go, you 'COVID' fat, go away! Go, you 'COVID' fat, go.”
Okay, I ad libbed COVID for chicken fat, but the song’s objective remains true to this day: Small dietary shifts and increased physical activity will produce pleasing results.
Rather than blame yourself for last year’s misery-added pounds, consider embracing my helados lesson. If you have gained some pandemic weight and you want to lose it, toss the food you know is crap, watch less TV, and get some fresh air. Remaining obese is OK too, but realize there could be a deadly price to pay.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, including the Kizuna Garden located at the Pocatello airport, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.